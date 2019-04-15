Tone Zone runners triumph in Jersey, Hampshire, Sussex and Dorset

April has been busy already for members of Bognor’s Tone Zone Runners.

In Jersey Tony Hancock ran in the Freedom Tree Spring 10k. With a heavy headwind for the last 5k, Hancock finished in 47 minutes – second in his age category.

Just north of Wickham, Hampshire, were Debs Pacey with dog Luna and Lisa Robinson with her dog Logan. This was the Hundred Acre Wood 10k, a reasonably hilly and off-road course, with both ladies and pooches finishing on the hour.

In Lancing a big group from the club ran the hilly Lancing 10k. Grahame Hurren was first home for the club and finished in 51:25, Carl Bryant hot on his heels finishing in 52 minutes. Mark Farndell and Andy Miles snuck under the 55min barrier.

Gary Gaskin and Andrew Medlock finished in 56:09 and 59:47. Zoe Hemes, Lauren Farndell, Rachel George and Rebecca Holden all ran strong races to finish the challenging course in less than 1.05.

Chichester athletes in fine form in road relays

Chichester Corporate Challenge comes to exciting end

Juliette Garrett ran an impressive race on the difficult course to finish in 1.12. Allan Brown was very happy to finish in 1.21.

The Bournemouth Half had three Tone Zone members involved, with one grabbing a personal best. Lesley Ward finished in 2.15, followed by Alan Haskell who got a PB of 2.19, and Sarah Spurr finished the half marathon in 2.26.

Results: Lancing 10k - Grahame Hurren 51.25; Carl Bryant 52.06; Mark Farndell 54.13; Andrew Miles 54.53; Garry Gaskin 56.09; Andrew Medlock 59.47; Zoe Hemes 1.00.44; Lauren Farndell 1.01.37; Rachel George 1.03.57; Rebacca Holden 1.04.58; Juliette Garrett 1.12.24; Allan Brown 1.21.39. Bournemouth Half - Lesley Ward 2.15.15; Alan Haskell 2.19.01 PB; Sarah Spurr 2.26.15. Hundred Acre Wood 10k - Debbie Pacey 1.00.00; Lisa Robinson 1.00.00. Freedom Tree Spring 10k: Tony Hancock 47.02.