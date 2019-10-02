Trampolining trio from Bognor shine in national league

Dragonflyers Zoe Maskell, Libby Morton and Lucy Hijmans jumped at a National League meeting in Nottingham.

Despite little training over the summer all three girls excelled, raising their ranking with their high-energy technical performances. Morton and Hijmans’ sensational routines and inspiring form scores in the 15-plus mixed synchro earned them gold and a spot at league finals in Derby, and moved them top of the league rankings after three qualifying events.

Both girls qualified for individual league two finals. They gained crucial points by finishing ninth and 11th in the days 15-16 event.

Maskell performed two awesome personal best routines to take 13th place in Nottingham at league three 13-14 years, placing her 23rd on the rankings and gaining her a spot at finals in her first year on the national circuit.

Rosie Budge and Sofija Kalnicenko will join the girls in Derby ranked second in the league two 13-14yrs and first in league one 15-16 years with Kalnicenko also qualifying to take on the seniors at super league, in which she is ranked third.

Meanwhile Budge finished an astounding 11th in England in the female 13-14 yrs category with two awesome routines and 6.5 difficulty at the English championships in Sheffield, leaving her coaches bursting with pride.

Qualifying in England’s top 16 after two events held in Eastleigh and Telford at silver level, Budge controlled her nerves to enjoy the event and appreciate her success in this her first year participating in the English series.