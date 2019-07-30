USA, Canada and Australia viewers get in on the Glorious Goodwood action

Some of the most recognisable TV networks in the world will broadcast this week's Qatar "Glorious" Goodwood Festival, including, for the first time, NBC in the US, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and Network 10 in Australia.

Racecourse Media Group (RMG), the UK-based media rights organisation which produces and distributes top-class horseracing around the world, and Goodwood Racecourse, have generated widespread interest in the Festival, which runs from today until Saturday.

.Ed Arkell, Clerk of the Course at Goodwood Racecourse, said: "The Qatar Goodwood Festival is five days of top-class international racing in a relaxed and quintessentially English setting on the Sussex Downs. We're delighted that so many international broadcasters have recognised that and are showcasing Goodwood across the world."

NBC will broadcast a live two-hour show to its US audience on Wednesday, and will also be on course to film the story around Maven, while north of the border, Canadians can watch all five days via CBC. The horseracing channels, TVG and HPI TV, will also serve the US and Canadian audiences respectively.

Network 10 - the home of the Melbourne Cup Carnival - are showing live coverage of Saturday, while the Sky Thoroughbred Central Channel will be broadcasting all five days, also in Australia, as will Trackside in New Zealand.

The Green Channel, Japan's hugely popular horse-racing channel, will broadcast live coverage of the action on Thursday, when the Japanese mare, Deirdre, lines up in the Qatar Nassau Stakes.

Al Kass will be on-course to broadcast to the Qatari audience, while Sportsmax will serve the Caribbean with live coverage and South African viewers can enjoy the action via Tellytrack.

In Europe, broadcasters include TV Poland, Match (Russia), Silknet (Georgia), Equidia (France) and Teleippica (Italy), while closer to home the UK will be served by ITV and Racing TV, while the Irish audience can watch via Virgin Media and Racing TV.