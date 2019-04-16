Victoria Pendleton, Vogue Williams and Rosie Tapner among Goodwood's 2019 Magnolia Cup line-up

The 2019 Magnolia Cup charity race at Goodwood Racecourse will feature a field of strong, inspirational women from the worlds of business, sport, fashion, music, and media, who will set aside their day jobs to become jockeys for the occasion.

Run at the Qatar Goodwood Festival on Ladies’ Day, August 1, the Magnolia Cup is now in its ninth year and has raised more than £1.5m for a number of charities since its inception.

The race is run over five-and-a-half-furlongs down Goodwood’s straight in front of a crowd of around 25,000 and the riders will need nerves of steel, especially as most of those taking part had never set foot in a racing yard before their training started.

Goodwood is delighted to announce that the bespoke jockey silks will be designed exclusively for the Magnolia Cup by Greek fashion designer Mary Katrantzou. Mary’s designs feature abstract, flamboyant prints created using cutting-edge digital technology and exquisite craftsmanship. Her recent collaborations include working with brands such as Longchamp, Moncler, and Adidas Originals.

This year, the Magnolia Cup will support Wellbeing of Women, which is Britain’s leading charity funding pioneering medical research across the whole spectrum of women’s reproductive and gynaecological health. From ovarian cancer to endometriosis, premature birth, miscarriage and stillbirth, the charity is dedicated to finding new cures and treatments in order to help save the lives of women and ensure babies have the best possible start in life.

Janet Lindsay, CEO, Wellbeing of Women commented: “Wellbeing of Women is delighted to be the chosen charity partner for the 2019 Magnolia Cup. This prestigious charity race stands out in its continued support for women. Even in an era of #MeToo with a drive to improve diversification and gender pay gaps, women’s health research remains overlooked and underfunded, with many women suffering in silence.

Pictures from the 2018 Magnolia Cup and Ladies Day

Magnolia Cup field set to blossom

"Research can unlock the next medical breakthroughs and we are dedicated to improving women’s lives and breaking taboos in health. As women’s health affects the whole family, we are honoured that the Magnolia Cup has chosen to champion this important issue and would like to thank Goodwood and the Duke of Richmond for this wonderful opportunity.”

Fundraising takes place through race and horse sponsorship, as well as at the Regency Ball, a stunning Regency-themed banquet and party held at Goodwood House the evening after the Magnolia Cup.

This year’s inspiring riders will be:

Vogue Williams – Irish TV presenter, DJ and model

Victoria Pendleton – London 2012 Olympic gold medal winning cyclist

Rosie Tapner - British fashion model and presenter

Luisa Zissman - English retail entrepreneur and reality television personality

Alexis Green - BBC weather presenter and journalist

Valeria Holinger - Skikjöring Racer & Marketing Assistant and Race Department Assistant at Head Switzerland

Georgia Connolly - Ambassador for the Victoria Racing Club, custodian of the world-renowned Melbourne Cup Carnival

Kitty Trice - Journalist at the Racing Post

Rachael Gowland - Marketing Communications Manager at British European Breeders Fund

Kate Grover - Executive Assistant, MW&L Capital Partners Limited

Sophie Van Der Merwe - Professional event rider

A member of Ebony Horse Club – Riding stables benefiting disadvantaged communities in inner city London

