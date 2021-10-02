Vorashann bids to continue fine form at Fontwell Park

They race at Fontwell today / Picture: Getty

The action gets underway at 2.50pm and concludes at 6.10pm. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide. The ground at the track is currently Good to Soft, but there are more showers forecast at the track on Saturday.

2.50pm Novices’ Hurdle (2m 3f)

Nickle Back and Quiet Flow both command respect, but Storm Dennis impressed when scoring at Warwick last time out. He looks capable of plenty more improvement and is taken to score again.

Selection: Storm Dennis

3.25pm Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle (3m 1f)

No Drama shaped well last time out and is one to note along with My Lady Grey. However, Rare Clouds stayed on strongly when second at Uttoxeter last time out and this slight step up in trip might eke out even more improvement.

Selection: Rare Clouds

4.00pm Handicap Chase (2m 3f)

Finistere and College Oak are both likely players, but Helford River made a stylish chasing debut when scoring at Newton Abbot in September and he is taken to remain unbeaten over fences with success in this event.

Selection: Helford River

4.35pm Handicap Chase (2m 3)

Air Hair Lair was arguably disappointing when third at Plumpton last time out, but a mark of 85 remains fair and he is clearly open to more improvement. Shareef Star and Night Of Sin both boast course wins and are respected in this event.

Selection: Air Hair Lair

5.10pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 3f)

Mr One More has filled third on two starts this year and is a danger, but Vorashann looks a leading player for Gary Moore. The five-year-old was a gutsy winner at Fontwell over a slightly shorter trip last time out and he is entitled to step up again on that effort. He looks one of the best bets on the card.

Selection: Vorashann

5.40pm Handicap Chase (2m 1f)

Fairway Freddy boasts the potential to become a smart chaser this term and is respected along with top-weight Maracudja and course and distance scorer Carolines Charm. However, Itacare scored at Auteuil over fences on his last start and is taken to make a winning debut for David Pipe.

Selection: Itacare

6.10pm Bumper (2m 1f)

Pixie Loc impressed on debut over course and distance for Ben Clarke and is entitled to run well again, whilst Paddy Husseys Taxi was well-fancied when fourth on debut at Stratford. €55,000 purchase Reinator is another interesting type, but preference is for Spike Jones. Second to Pixie Loc last time out, the son of Walk In The Park gets weight this time around and can reverse the placings in the finale.