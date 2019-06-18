West Sussex clubs help new sailors push the boat out

Six sailing clubs and training centres across West Sussex invited visitors to ‘Push the Boat Out’ and try sailing and windsurfing for free or low cost this May.

The RYA’s national Push the Boat Out (PTBO) campaign aims to get more people on the water, having fun and getting active outdoors. The month of open days and ‘have-a-go’ taster sessions has once again seen thousands of people get afloat at their local venue.

Felpham Sailing Club had a successful day with many visitors sampling the sailing and the sunshine.

Roger Belton, training principal at the club, said: “How much fun can you have with a piece of cardboard? The Push the Boat Out photo frame created so much fun!

Aero races bubble up nicely at Felpham

“We had a dedicated photographer and everyone had their moment of fame. And how many can you fit in one frame? Six looks too easy, I’m sure that there is a challenge there somewhere. Well done RYA.”

“Once again, we are hugely grateful to all the clubs, centres and volunteers around the UK, who have dedicated so much time and effort to make these events happen - it simply wouldn’t be possible without your support.”

Increasing winds prevented Arun Youth Aqua Centre near Littlehampton launching on the sea, so instead they used Mewbrook Lake.

Richard Renson from the centre said: “The event was a big success. We had 12 novice young sailors, plus a great turnout of friends and family members.

“Many novice sailors said they would be back and we offered further sailing on the sea for those who wanted it the next weekend. Thank you to the RYA for supporting us.”

RYA programmes manager Michelle Gent said: “It’s fantastic to hear that so many people have been able to take this opportunity to get active on the water and involved with our sport. The feedback we have started to receive is really positive, with many clubs welcoming new members and visitors returning to keep sailing.”

If you missed Push the Boat Out, it’s not too late to start your boating adventure. Supported by the RYA, venues will be hosting Try Sailing events across the south east.

For more visit www.rya.org.uk/go/TrySailing – and to find out more about how to get started on the water this summer, visit www.rya.org.uk/go/StartBoating