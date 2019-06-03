West Sussex gymnasts celebrate regional and national success

The Academy of Gym (TAG) are celebrating after successfully competing at the south-east regional and national grades.

The club welcome recreational gymnasts throughout the week and train their squad gymnasts for county and regional competitions.

All the gymnasts in the south east regional competition passed their grades some with distinction. Gymnast Emma Lilley was awarded regional grade-three champion.

Head coach Kris Dorney said: “I’m extremely proud of these gymnasts – the dedication and work ethic applied in training really does shine through when they compete and represent the club in the big competitions.”

Nine squad gymnasts also competed at the south east national grades. All passed their grades and three were so outstanding they qualified for national finals representing the south east region in Stoke at the end of May.

“As a club we have to train with very limited resources and for these girls to achieve so much is a testament to their commitment and the experience of the clubs coaches,” Dorney added.

Daisy Evans, Poppy Pallett and Robyn Bartlett are all training very hard for the exciting opportunity in Stoke.

Two of the club’s coaches have qualified as level two British Gymnastics women’s artistic coaches. Georgia Dorney and Rachel Pallett are looking forward to applying their new knowledge at The Academy of Gym.

TAG are a roving club that trains in hired facilities. They remain hopeful they will one day have their own training facility in the Chichester/Bognor area where the coaches can continue to develop gymnasts to their full potential.

You can follow the club at www.facebook.com/theacademyofgym or www.theacademyofgym.com