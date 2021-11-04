Will you do Anything For Love at Fontwell Park tomorrow?

They race at Fontwell Park on Friday afternoon / Picture: Getty

The going at the track is currently Good, Good to soft in places and the forecast is for a cloudy day. We have previewed the action with our race by race guide and we recommend checking out OLBG for more tips for Fontwell Park.

12.40pm Maiden Hurdle (2m 1f)

The unexposed World Of Dreams looks the one to beat. A smart bumper performer who finished fifth at Aintree in a Grade Two event in April, he made a winning racecourse debut at Fontwell last term and he is taken to make a successful start to life over hurdles in this contest. His main rivals include Gold In Doha who makes his first start over flights having finished third at Kempton in February, whilst Sami Bear is also repesected having finished third at Fontwell last month in a bumper.

Selection: World Of Dreams

1.15pm Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase (2m 3f)

Will Victory looks up against it with two interesting rivals. Nikap won on his first start for Evan Williams and makes a quick turnaround here. She has to be of interest off a 7lb rise, but preference is for Anything For Love. A very smart hurdler, which included Grade Two victory over timber, she was a little disappointing on her chasing debut at Worcester. However, she would have learnt plenty from that assignment and she looks open to plenty of improvement.

Selection: Anything For Love

1.50pm Handicap Hurdle (2m 3f)

Floki has to be towards the top of the shortlist having scored twice in 2019 at Kelso and Ffos Las. He has since undergone wind surgery but is interesting off a mark of 118 if fresh and ready to go after a 863 day layoff. Colin Tizzard has his team in good form and Earth Business is also respected having finished fourth at Chepstow last month. However, the interesting runner is Manucci. Gary Moore has his team in stunning form, enjoying a 29% strike-rate in the last 14 days and Manucci has a first run for the yard over hurdles. Tried on the Flat earlier this year, he should be fit and ready to run in this event and he could prove much better than a handicap mark of 120.

Selection: Manucci

2.20pm Handicap Chase (2m 1f)

Dame Du Soi is interesting judged on last season’s form and has undergone wind surgery since disappointing at Hereford on her final start last season. Shut The Box was successful at Newbury in March before disappointing at Kempton on his final start last term. However, he remains a fascinating contender going forward over fences and should go close along with On The Wild Side who fell four fences from home when travelling well at Hexham last time out.

Selection: Shut The Box

2.50pm Handicap Hurdle (3m 1f)

The Tin Miner has to defy top-weight, but is interesting based on some good form last term, whilst Good News is a winner at the course. However, ready preference is for Imphal. He scored in good style at Ludlow last time out and having only been raised 1lb for that win, there looks to be plenty more to come going forward.

Selection: Imphal

3.20pm Handicap Chase (3m 1f)

First Assembly is a danger on his first start of the year, but this is all about Tommie Beau. He has won his last four starts and whilst the handicapper will have him in his grasp at some point, connections might be able to squeeze one more win out before then. He is officially 7lb well-in having scored at Fakenham last month and with Kevin Jones taking 3lb off he looks sure to run well in the finale.