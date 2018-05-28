PICTURE SPECIAL: All the action from Goodwood's May Festival

It was three days of high-class flat racing on the South Downs - and provided plenty of clues for big meetings to come such as Epsom, Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood.

The three days of action, watched by a total of around 22,000 people, included the Height of Fashion Stakes, Cocked Hat Stakes, Festival Stakes and Tapster Stakes.

Racing was complemented by a food festival which gave visitors the chance to taste local produce and watch demonstrations by top chefs.

See the best of the action in our picture gallery, above

Thursday's race report

Friday's action

Saturday's round-up