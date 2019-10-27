Picture special - Chichester beat Cobham in the rain and mud
It was a foul day of weather - but the Blues ended it with smiles on their faces thanks to a 23-20 win over Cobham at Oaklands Park.
Conditions were so bad the home team needed to change kits mid-game, and both sides deserve credit for battling the elements to produce a close game. The win leaves Chi seventh in London one south. Here's a selection of Kate Shemilt's pictures from the game - and don't miss the Chi Observer on Thursday for a full report.
1. Chichester v Cobham
Chichester take on Cobham at Oaklands Park / Picture by Kate Shemilt