Rawat's 94 can't save Middleton - Chichester looking up not down after Hill visit

There were wins for Chichester Priory Park, Pagham and West Wittering but defeats for other local sides in the latest round of 1st Central Sussex League matches.

Middleton v Three Bridges

Sussex Premier

Middleton slipped to a home defeat to Three Bridges.

Captain Sean Heather won the toss and elected to bat on a hot and sunny afternoon.

Heather was first to depart with the score on 11. Fellow opener Harry Hovey took the fight to Bridges, hitting 61 (six fours and four sixes) until he was out with the score on 76. The wicket was taking spin and the Bridges bowlers started to dominate following the departure of Hovey.

Left-arm spinner Adam Jones (3-52) bowled particularly well and Middleton found themselves 126-5, with hopes resting on Mahesh Rawat.

Matt Reynolds and Rawat shared a partnership of 92 before Rawat fell just six runs short of his first 100 at home this season.

Reynolds continued to work hard but found runs hard to come by and in the 56th over Middleton declared on 239-8. Reynolds finished 34 not out.

In reply Middleton bowler Tommy Davies bowled opener Regan Derham then trapped Sam Cooper lbw for 14, both in his second over, leaving Bridges on 20-2.

Connor Golding was run out with the score on 55 through quick thinking by Reynolds. But New Zealander David Winn and Joe Walker formed a 165-run match-winning partnership. Walker was bowled by Craig Fowle for 70, but Winn stayed on to see his side home with one ball to spare, ending 113 not out as Bridges won by six wickets. Fowle ended with 3-51.

On Saturday Middleton travel to East Grinstead in the league and on Sunday they travel to Findon in the County T20 knockout. The winner of that will go on later in the afternoon to play Preston Nomads in a quarter-final.

Burgess Hill v Chichester

Div 2

The second half of the season started well for Chichester Priory Park with a win at Burgess Hill.

Hacing been hovering above the relegation zone, this match was one to target for victory in their quest for survival. The visitors won the toss under sunny skies and elected to bat.

Chichester got off to a quick start with Jay Hartard hitting 42 off 49 balls. Continuing his good form from the previous match, Joe De La Fuente his another half century, adding 78 for the fifth wicket with Peter Lamb (29). Both were dismissed in quick succession, triggering a collapse that saw Chichester slip from 185-4 to 208 all out. But Chichester picked up maximum bonus points.

Burgess Hill’s reply started with Dan Joseph bowling Tom Trowbridge in the first over. Kevin Ramsay (29) and Jack Simpson (28) made steady progress but they were always behind the required rate.

Both batsmen were caught in the deep going for big shots and the batting order collapsed like a deck of cards. The last seven wickets fell for fewer than 20 runs as Burgess Hill crumbled to 84 all out to give Chichester victory by 124 runs.

Abhishek Raut took 4 -16 in 11 overs.

The crushing victory sees Chichester move closer to mid-table in terms of points. Chichester’s next game is against Lindfield in Priory Park.

Haywards Heath v Bognor

Div 2

A half-century by Joe Ashmore was the highlight of a Bognor innings that fell well short of par after they elected to bat at Hywards Heath.

Ashmore struck 59 and Taylor Jaycocks (42) joined him for a good sixth-wicket partnership but 7-31 by Benjamin Van Rensburg meant they were all out for 152.

Ashmore also starred with the ball and he and Roy Kaia each claimed three victims, but Chris Blunt’s 55 carried Heath to a three-wicket win.

Pagham v Littlehampton

Div 3 West

A superb 119 from Ryan Barratt helped Pagham pile up a winning innings of 322-9 at home to Littlehampton.

Rico Webb (43) and Nick Smith and Wayne Green (37 apiece) also contributed well.

Littlehampton were always struggling to compete in their reply and three wickets apiece for Justin Scott and Smith helped restrict them to 245-9.

Worthing v Stirlands

Div 3 West

Stirlands batters had a day to forget as Worthing shot them out for 91 in a shade under 25 overs. Will Gubbins (28) was the only man to pass 20.

Albert Burgess took a couple of wickets when Worthing replied but the hosts got home by seven wickets.

West Wittering v Pagham II

Div 5 West

West Wittering won the toss and batted first on a luxurious track but Mark Taylor out first ball as he returned from injury after a few weeks off.

Wickets tumbled quickly with four in the hutch before 30 was scored but stand-in skipper Brandon Trimmer (31) and Joe Sissons (31) steadied things. Joe Pink kept up the scoring rate with a fine 45 with some help from the tail, Alex Fitzgearld (25) and Richard Hammond (10) seeing them to 196 all out from 39 overs.

Best of the bowlers were Aidan Drake (4-37), David Leader (3-42) and Alex Mackay (2-25).

Pagham lost regular wickets and Ian Dyer (39), Gary Young (19) and Leader (12) were the only batsmen to get to double figures. Fitzgerald was the pick of the bowlers with 4-28, assisted by Kieran Baker’s 2-5 and Sam Caddy with 2-32.

They were all out for 118 in the 35th over.

Rustington v Aldwick

Div 6 West

A comfortable win for Aldwick at Rustington by six wickets maintained their position as leaders.

Batting first, Rustington had to battle with tight wicket-taking bowling spells from Ian Horner (2-18), Jamie Murphy (3-21) and Ollie Smith (3-27) who grabbed wickets just as the home side’s batsmen were threatening to push on with a big score.

Four of the side, David Rogers (30), Paddy Chapman (34), Benjamin Gardner (34) and Alan Hylands (32) were all thwarted by the visitors’ bowlers before they accumulated further runs. Consequenlty, Rustington finished on an under-par 191-9 from their 40 overs.

Chasing 192 for victory was never going to be a problem especially with in-form Ed White opening. White (86*) carried his bat again and is easily the division’s top batsmen with 548 runs so far this season at an average of 91.33.

Dean Sokes (22), Alex Cooper (18) and, visiting from overseas, former captain Joel Lodge (19) all weighed in with useful knocks as Aldwick reached their target in the 36th over. Glen Lovegrove (2-30) was Rustington’s bowler of the day but his efforts could not prevent defeat.

Aldwick host bottom side Goring twos this weekend.

Crawley II v Selsey

Div 7 West

Selsey were left licking their wounds at Crawley when the home side took less than ten overs to reach their victory target.

Only Nick Horner (27) got in as Selsey faltered batting first, all out for 81.

Saeed Ahmed (48) was in a hurry to get the win secured and his six fours and three sixes got Crawley over the line in 9.1 overs.

Bognor II v Slinfold

Div 7 West

On a fine day at the Regis Oval, Slinfold fielded first and made regular breakthroughs against Bognor’s youthful team, Tom Haylor bagging three wickets for the visitors.

A lively 38 from young Jack Hickman was the hosts’ top score in their total of 147-9.

In reply the young guns stuck gamely to their task but Slinfold’s skipper Thivagar Jeyachandran with a brisk 48 not out saw Slinfold to a four wicket win.

Billingshurst III v West Wittering II

Div 9 West

West Wittering got a victory to put them back in the promotion hunt.

Winning the toss and electing to field, opening bowlers Andy Priest (3-37) and Jack Harte (4-19) struck early. Billingshurst regrouped but fell short of their allotted 40 overs at 127 all out.

The Witterings opening pair got off to a flyer with Kevin Allsobrook (38) and Dom Daplyn (25) scoring 57 in nine overs. A hat-trick over from Tim Weston meant Witterings wobbled.

But MoM Matthew Jewiss (27no) and Will Finch (21no) settled nerves. Playing some fantastic cricket, they knocked off the runs to seal a win by six wickets.

Aldwick II v Chichester Priory Park IV

Div 11 West

Chichester IVs were in good form and easily beat Aldwick II by nine wickets with a fine all-round performance.

Aldwick opener Dion Sampson (39) top-scored for his side and Aiden Miles (21) and an unbeaten 34 from Paul Herman were decent knocks. But the rest of the batting line-up faltered and were no match for the bowling of Theo Bachelor (4-24), Ben Wakeford (2-24) and Elliot Scott (2-26) as they tumbled to 125 all out.

David Graham-Wood took 1-14 and Rhys Hall managed a run-out and two stumpings.

The visitors lost only one wicket in their run chase, achieving victory in the 23rd over. Opener Tim Gregory fell to Aiden Miles (1-24) after making 33 but undefeated knocks from the other opener Steve Parker (38*) and No3 Shivam Naik (45*) ensured an easy stroll to victory,

Despite the defeat, Aldwick remain third - but CPP remain top.

Goring III v Bognor III

Div 11 West South

Goring batted first and a decent 96-run partnership between Sandra Yee (50) and Aidan Goodwin (61) formed the bedrock of the innings.

With a large total in the offing, the sweet swing of Hannah Stemp evened out matters with an excellent 5-45 including a wicket off of the last ball to claim a maiden five-fer.

Chasing 199 to win, Bognor’s reply was a little stuttery – however with a welcome return to form for the whipped-like gloveman Josh Minifie with 48, Bognor stayed in the hunt.

However, with three wickets apiece for Oliver Atterbury and Jacob Orbell, Bognor were dismissed for 145, Goring winning by 53 runs.