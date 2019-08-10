Roffey strengthen grip at top of Sussex Cricket League

Roffey remain on course for the 1st Central Sussex League title after a convincing win at Eastbourne.

A knock of 92 from Theodore Rivers and 50 by Jibran Khan helped the leaders to a total of 275-9 with Ben Twine taking 3-52 for Eastbourne.

In reply the home team could only muster 153-9, Luke Barnard taking 3-25 to keep Roffey well clear at the top of the table.

Brighton are second after another run-feast at Middleton, where the hosts must have thought they'd done enough with 343-5 - Harry Hovey with 100, Mahesh Rawat 83 and Sean Heather 76 the batting stars. But Brighton were unfazed by the huge target and openers Bryce Hounsome (105) and Sussex star Luke Wells (159) broke the back of the chase before Brighton got over the line with five wickets down and seven balls to spare.

East Grinstead edged past Three Bridges by four runs. They totalled 257-6 with William Adkin hitting 108 and Tom Haynes 96. Bridges ended four short despite half centuries by Conor Golding and Anthony Jones. For EG Darryl Rebbetts and Bradley Hatchett took three wickets each.

Mayfield won a low-scoring game battle of the bottom two at Horsham. They were all out for 142 as Will Beer took 3-29, but restricted the home side to 133-9 with all the bowlers taking wickets. That keeps Mayfield one off the bottom, above Horsham.

Cuckfield had too much for hosts Preston Nomads. A score of 89 by Marcus Campopiano carried Cuckfield to 255-8 despite 3-39 by Kashif Ibrahim. Nomads were out for 197 in reply, their highlight 61 by Daniel Phillips. Abi Sakande and Nick Patterson took three wickets each.

In division two Hastings are still top after winning at Burgess Hill by a huge margin. Hastings scored 233 batting first then skittled Hill for 41 - no batsman scored double figures as Jed O'Brien took 4-13.

Bognor are still second after amassing 291 at home to Goring, who they then bowled out for 87. Chi Priory Park's bowlers were also in top form, bowling out Billingshurst for 64 then knocking off the total with only three wickets down.

Ifield's 195-9 was not enough at Haywards Heath, where the hosts won by eight wickets, and Lindfield v St James was a casualty of the weather.

Div 3 West: Ansty v Worthing, abandoned; Findon CC 212-7 (45ovs) 30pts beat Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching CC 154 all out (42.5) 8pts; Roffey CC 2nd 139-4 (25.1) 26pts beat Stirlands 136-7 (29) 12pts; Steyning 212 all out (38.3) 7pts lost to Broadwater 233-2 (40) 30pts; West Chiltington & Thakeham v Pagham, abandoned.

Div 3 East: Bexhill 194-4 (42) (Revised Target 193 from 45.0) 30pts bt Preston Nomads 2nd XI 193 all out (44.3) 10pts; Brighton & Hove 2nd XI 254 all out (39.1) 30pts beat Rottingdean 247 all out (44.3) 15pts; Hastings & St Leonards Priory 2nd XI 122 all out (38.0) 11pts beat Crawley Eagles 204 all out (44.4) 30pts; Portslade 1st XI 178-5 (37.5) 28pts bt Eastbourne 2nd XI 176-9 (45.0) 8pts; Rye 220-9 (45) 30pts bt Seaford 145 (36.5) 10pts.