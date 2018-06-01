Rudimental and racing are a heady mix at Goodwood

A sell-out crowd packed into Goodwood as the track's series of Three Friday Nights began in fine style.

Rudimental were the night's headline acts but before they appeared the large crowd enjoyed an absorbing race card on a grey but quite mild evening.

The action on the track began with the Goodwood Supports Cancer Research UK Amateur Riders' Handicap, won by 2/1 favourite Pretty Jewel - owned and ridden, unusually, by Dr Misha Voikhansky, who when he is not in the saddle is a GP.

The Goodwood Racehorse Owners Group/EBF Novice Stakes also went to the market leader - James Doyle and Main Edition going off at 5/4 before claimng the contest by three-and-a-quarter lengths from Pogo.

Impulsion (9/2) took the Golf at Goodwood Median Auction Maiden Fillies' Stakes for jockey David Egan and trainer Roger Varian before Magical Dreamer, ridden by George Wood for James Fanshawe, took the Fabco Sanctuary/British EBF Fillies Handicap by a length from Rebel Surge.

A photo was needed to confirm Past Master (9/2, ridden by Fran Berry for Henry Candy) as the winner of a thrilling Sussex Roof Garden Handicap Stakes.

The TFN series continues next week and on June 15, and Goodwood stage a family fun day on Sunday, June 10.