Bognor beaten by Havant - rugby report and picture special

Bognor began with great composure, attacking patiently, and Josh Burgess’ pack provided stable set-pieces allowing the backs to attack effectively, orchestrated by fly half Elvis Millen. The opening score came when a trademark mazy run from winger Freddie Hayes resulted in an offload to MoM Jamie Foote. The man mountain glided through the defence to dot down under the sticks. Jeremy Newton Young converted, 7-0. A penalty kick to the opposition was the only other first-half score, making it 7-3.

The second half was a great spectacle and the deadlock for the half was broken with Havant’s first try, 7-10. Havant continued to apply pressure and held possession and territory. Credit to the bognor defence, as this pressure was matched with resilience. Eventually, in the final play, Havant’s forwards carried hard at the 5m line for their second try.

Led by Lee Balchin, Bognor twos came out on top 19-14 against Andover. Point scorers were Mike Wood, Lee Balchin, James Billingham and Darren Bidwell.

