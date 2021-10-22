Bognor's slow start can't stop them winning at Millbrook

Sam Newcombe on the run for Bognor / Picture: Jo Foote

An unfamiliar slow start from Bognor allowed for the hosts to establish some possession and territory and, after 20 minutes of back and forth, the opening try was scored by Millbrook under the sticks, 7-0.

A kick deep from Millbrook was collected by fullback Jeremy Newton Young and it was Bognor’s turn to string the phases together.

Attacking in the centre of the park, the foundations were set for Sam Newcombe to fizz the ball wide finding Jamie Foote.

Bognor with ball at Millbrook / Picture: Vicky Weller

Carrying over 50m and into Millbrook territory while swatting the opposition away, Bognor exploited the flustered defence and Chris Webb made light work of blasting through the final defensive efforts before sliding under the posts. Hornibrook converted, 7-7.

Yet again, a kick from Millbrook was counter attacked to great effect – this time young Freddie Hayes, on for injured Chris Hay, created something from nothing as he skipped through several defenders and into the Millbrook danger zone.

Aggressive running from Shane Stevens and Mark Ubsdell providing further forward momentum and, several phases later, the instigator, Hayes, scored out wide. 7-12 at the break.

Millbrook, fortunate with a wayward bounce, caught the Bognor defence napping and were rewarded with a try out wide in the opening minutes of the second half. 12-12.

Josh Burgess, firing his team up, urged the visitors to respond immediately and that they did- from a deep kick off by Jack Hornibrook,

Tyrone Makasi lead the keen chase and miraculously dived to dot the ball down in goal just shy of the dead ball line, 12-17. Millbrook continued to apply pressure and cracks began to show in the Bognor side. The visitors received two yellows after several cases of poor discipline- Nathan Archer and Hornibrook the recipients.

Despite playing 20 minutes with fewer players on field, Bognor’s resilience in defence prevailed and, with a full 15 back on field, they could continue to work towards the fourth, and bonus point, try.

Millbrook with a scrum on their own 5m line opted to attack from the base, Josh Burgess chopping down the ball carrier abruptly before the pressure applied found Millbrook charged back over their try line.

A scrambled attempt to clear their lines was collected again by Hayes, a trademark mazey run from the speedster resulted in a two-on-one out wide. Chipping over delicately and into the in- goal area, Hayes found Makasi, who placed the ball down to confirm the bonus point win and deny the hosts of any points in the final play of the game.

* Bognor twos travelled to Chineham, but it ended in a 24-10 win for the home team. Ryan Taylor was MoM after scoring both of Bognor’s tries in an outstanding individual performance.