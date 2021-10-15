Ladies are pride of Bognor Rugby Club after Surrey showing

Bognor ladies and their coach at Guildford

They had the smallest squad. But their players had the biggest hearts.

Seven Bognor RFC ladies travelled to Guildford to play in a tournament comprising 16 teams.

The Bognor ladies won their three group games only to come up against a strong Horsham team in the semi-finals.

With only seven against a squad of 14, these girls took Horsham to golden point.

With no subs and up against a strong Horsham team, the girls won a ball from a scrum on their own 10m line to pick and go the length of the pitch, and scored that golden point to win and to go through to the final.

Each and every one of the girls gave everything but the final proved one game too far as fatigue set in.

Even with time running out and the final lost the magnificent seven still kept playing great rugby.

They made everyone at Bognor RFC so proud.