Headteacher Andrew Simpson was pleased to welcome coach Chris Gaskell to the school and said as a result, the girls have been offered the opportunity to train at Roundstone Lane in Angmering, home of the Raiders.

Mr Simpson said: “Worthing Rugby Club is famous for its outreach work to support others and recently it has been working in partnership with schools to give girls an opportunity to play rugby.

“It’s the perfect chance to get some one-on-one training and small group training with an ex-Raider and for the children to know exactly what it is like to be a player of such a fabulous club.

“They’re taught everything from kicking to jumping and it is great children are being encouraged to get out of the house and get active after the various lockdowns we have had.”

The club aims to motivate, educate and inspire people, using the power of sport. By delivering high quality, accessible opportunities, it hopes to inspire the next generation of rugby players and supporters.

Mr Gaskell said: “We show them some of the technical bits they can take into the game but more importantly it’s about enjoying themselves and relaxing because in today’s society where everyone is glued to their phones and video games, getting children out and playing sport in a team is just going to be great for them.”

As a result of the training at Arundel Church of England Primary School, the girls there have been invited to train at Roundstone Lane on Tuesday evenings from 7pm 8pm and Sundays from 10.30am to 12 pm.