Runs flow in Aldwick clash, but there’s no win bonuses

There’s action involving teams from Aldwick, West Wittering, Emsworth, Ashling and Lavant in our second cricket round-up of the week.

Send your match reports and team pictures to steve.bone@chiobserver.co.uk

Goring 2nd v Aldwick

Div 6 West

It was a joy to play a game in proper cricket weather on a pitch that was a belter for the batsmen, producing 490 runs at loss of 13 wickets but with no clear winner.

Goring inserted Aldwick and were soon regretting their controversial decision as openers Ed White (50) and skipper Alex Cooper (124) piled on 115 runs for the first wicket.

Cooper disturbed the Royal Wedding celebrations of some locals by hitting a huge six that cleared a 30ft fence and landed on a disgruntled neighbour’s roof.

Cooper disturbed the Royal Wedding celebrations of some locals by hitting a huge six that cleared a 30ft fence and landed on a disgruntled neighbour’s roof.

White was eventually judged lbw to the home side’s top bowler Alex Fitch (4-48). After the sensational start, wickets began to tumble for Aldwick and it was left to Jamie Murphy (25) and John Young to steady the ship and allow their team to declare on 250-7 after 45 overs, allowing the home side 49 overs to make 251.

Goring got off to great start, their openers racking up 71 before Stephen Wynn-Davies (25) was unluckily run out. His opening partner Ben Timms (51) fell to Jamie Murphy (1-51).

Both sides were in with a shout but Jonathan Coutts ( 75*) with support from Alex Finch (7) put the home side nose’s in front with a sixth-wicket stand of 73.

However, Aldwick kept plugging away and with steady bowling spells from John Young (2-42) and Ollie Smith (2-72) Goring fell ten runs short of their target, resulting in a drawn game. Aldwick retained top spot.

This week they have a derby against Bognor twos.

West Wittering 2nd v Warnham

Div 9 West

Wittering seconds managed a convincing 169-run win over weakened Warnham.

After winning the toss Warnham decided to put Wittering into bat on a good pitch with a fast outfield.

Trevor Delderfield and Steve Feazey put on a strong stand for the first wicket with a 56-run partnership before Delderfield fell for 19 trapped lbw.

Ben Doyle and Feazey built another good partnership with Feazey going on to make 74. Doyle fell for a well-made 39 to bring Jack Harte in but he fell early for a duck with a heave to the leg side that saw him bowled.

Wittering’s batting continued to shine with Kevin Allsobrook and Joe Sissons both making quickfire 50s, Sissons not out as Wittering totalled 244-5 from 40 overs.

Harte (1-20) and Sissons (2-15) opened the bowling attack in search of the eight wickets needed.

Doyle was hurt diving for a ball, leaving Wittering with 10 men. Skipper Mark Brien relied on Kieran Baker (3-24) and Allsobrook (2-16) to see off Warnham.

Joshua Medley played the standout innings of 45 but Warnham were all out for 75.

Aldwick 2nd v Findon 3rd

Division 10 West South

A disappointing defeat for Aldwick, who had made a good start to their 2018 campaign, resulted in just three points from the game – as they fell to fourth place.

Batting first, Aldwick’s top three all made runs – Dan Cox (10), Harry Rosser (47) and Dave Edwards (14*), who would have made more runs but had to retire hurt.

At 61-1 it wasn’t a bad start – but then the wheels came off as no other Aldwick batsman made double figures and they were shot out for just 91 in the 24th over.

Nigel Botting (2-16), Paul Hughes (2-12), and Oliver Legge (2-2) shared the wickets.

Aldwick bowlers Cox (1-45) and Rosser (1-12) gave their side a glimmer of hope by removing both Findon openers – Mike Metters (4) and Alex Stephens (1) – cheaply but the next pair – Cameron Young (55*) and Ross Ball (21*) – put on 87 in a partnership which gave Findon victory in just the 15th over.

This week, Aldwick twos face Littlehampton & Patching thirds.

Bishop’s Waltham v Emsworth

Hants League division three south

Emsworth’s season finally got under way after two rained-off games.

New captain Mike Norris lost the toss and Emsworth were forced to field.

Bishop’s Waltham’s opening pair put on 50 before Mike Offord trapped Dan Cleary lbw. This swung the momentum Emsworth’s way and at drinks it was 86-4.

Emsworth continued to toil but bowled the home side out for 183. Ant Norris (3-24) was the pick of the bowlers.

Emsworth began the chase by losing James Swaine early for three but Norris and Barrie James steadied the ship seeing Emsworth to 95-2 after 15 overs.

James fell, as did Akshat Mehta and Lewis Roberts, leaving Emsworth 115-4. Norris continued the chase with support from Stu Parsons and Ant Norris. Mike Norris fell for 86 with Emsworth requiring 20 to win. Emsworth went on to win by four wickets.

Stansted Park v Ashling

It was a beautiful day for cricket in the grounds of Stansted House as the home team scored a challenging 179 all out.

Dan Lane top-scored with 58 and big-hitting Adam Joy added 30. Warren Turner took four for 45 for the visitors.

Ashling looked down and out at 40 for four but youngster Morgan Frost set up a useful partnership with Warren Turner (17) and Henry Slatter (24).

Frost went on to make 80, but with the eighth wicket going down on 155 Ashling’s tail took the option of blocking out for a draw, finishing on 160 for eight.

Tillington v Lavant

Steve Brooker’s decision to bat first looked justified as Lavant openers McLean and Rawnsley put on 140 for the first wicket. The latter first to fall, caught behind for 34. McLean completed a fantastic century before being dismissed for 103.

The skipper weighed in with a classy 27 to propel the visitors to 199-5 from their 35 overs. Hannam and Thistleton each took two wickets for the home side.

Tillington lost Hannam early in their reply, caught and bowled by Nicholls, but that brought Groves and Westmore together. Gradually at first, then more forcefully, they ate into the required target. Their match-winning partnership was the epitome of a well-structured chase, balancing careful shot selection with some hefty blows.

Brooker removed Groves for 79 late on, but Westmore plundered the victory runs with a towering six back over the bowler’s head to finish on 86 not out. The hosts prevailed for the loss of just two wickets.