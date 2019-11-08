Selsey golfers in fine form - and so are the groundstaff

New Cowdray Park ladies' captain Jo Fife gets a Welsh welcome

Three Selsey juniors are doing exceedingly well. Joe Smith, junior champion of 2019, now has a handicap of seven and will play for Middlesex under-14s. Lloyd Hughes has been selected to play for Sussex under-16s next year. He has a handicap of 11. And Luca Alonso, who plays off 12, will play for Hampshire under-14s next year.

The ladies LGU Medal was won by Jaqui Towns. Runner-up was Linda Cook. The final of the summer knockout competition was won by Judy Sharpe.

The King Farlow Medal was claimed by Caroline Newton with a great score of 135 points and the runner-up was Linda Cook with 158. Caroline scored 67 and 68, therefore playing both rounds under par. Her handicap has been cut considerably.

Selsey president Ted Growns with some of the ladies who played on his President's Day

The Presidents Prize is a favourite of the ladies. President Ted Growns invites the ladies to play a round of golf followed by tea. He is helped by his wife Pat, a past lady captain.

The winner was Meg Mearns, who will be leaving the club shortly as she and her husband are returning to live in Scotland. Runner-up was Sheila Watmore and third Trudy Hynes.

Alison Weller won the prize for nearest the pin.

The Talking News competition in aid of St Richards Hospital Radio was won by was Trudy Hynes; Sue Bywater came second.

The Autumn Give and Take is a Stableford competition where the player with the highest number of points wins. In this fun competition n which all players donate a prize and win a prize. Meg Mearns won and Trudy Hynes came second.

The McGlasham Cup was also won by Meg Mearns and Judy Sharpe came second, narrowly beating Trudy Hynes on countback.

The ladies had a friendly at Littlehampton away. They had a great day but lost 3-1. They also had an awayday at Goodwood Park using their county cards. It was very windy and the course very wet from the previous days rain, but all managed to complete the course.

The Mens Presidents Prize attracted 50 golfers and the winner was Robert West with 41 points ahead of Gavin Lawson and Vince Trump.

Junior Luca Alonso scored a very creditable 35 points and came sixth.

The Cawte Crystal was played in adverse weather conditions. Winner of division one was Martin Kay, in division two it was Dean Cawte and in division three, Luke Cawte.

The pro am had to be cancelled so club captain Steve Growns and his committee staged an am am instead. A total of 17 teams took part. There were eight nearest the pin prizes and a nearest the line prize. Billy Aspital won three nearest the pin prizes and the nearest the line competition.

Clive Cockaynes team came third with a great score of 91 points. Craig Newmans team came second on countback, and the winners were the team representing Aspect Electrical Contractors, who scored 92 points.

The team, including Billy Aspital, were delighted with their win on the 21st anniversary of Aspect starting trading.

Aspital is a former Selsey junior now playing in the mens section.

GOODWOOD

Golf At Goodwood ihas appointed Gary Beves as general manager.

Beves, already well known at the course, started his career at Goodwood in 2007 when he completed his PGA training. A keen golfer, he continued to hone his skills on and off the green gaining valuable experience in other businesses before returning to Goodwood as membership manager in 2016.

His recent role as assistant manager to the outgoing Stuart Gillett involved working on the operations and the day-to-day running of the courses, while supporting the Golf At Goodwood Academy. Beves is known for his commitment to members having enhanced the membership experience across the two championship courses the Downs and Park courses.

Instrumental as a team in winning an England Golf Award for the most welcoming golf club in 2018, Beves said of his appointment: I am delighted to have the opportunity to take on the role of general manager, Goodwood is a very special place to me, having been part of the business for a long time.

I am looking forward to establishing more memorable experiences for members, while continuing to drive the quality of our golf courses. The club is a wonderful part of this historic estate and I cant wait to build on what has already been achieved.

Adam Waterworth, managing director of sport at Goodwood, said: We are delighted Gary has accepted this appointment, we are ambitious for the future and Im convinced Gary can further develop all aspects of Golf At Goodwood.

COWDRAY PARK

The Cowdray Park senior championship was played a fortnight after being abandoned because of heavy rain. Some 37 of the 46 qualifiers played their rounds in dry, fair weather with the course surrounded by blazes of early autumn colours.

Winners and runners-up in the seniors main medal and Stableford competitions qualify for the championship, which is a medal format. Five players carded better than their handicaps. In third place, clubhouse leader for some time, was Dave Hirons with a nett 67.

Second was Phil Harrison with nett 66, which included an eagle on the par-five eighth. The winner, who birdied the par-four first with a seven-iron approach was Richard Burden with a commendable nett 65.

Burden will be awarded his crown at the seniors Christmas lunch and prizegiving on December 12.

Cowdray seniors played the re-arranged away leg of their Worthing fixture.

There were victories for seniors captain Mark Kelly and Robin Phillips by two up, Nick Austin & Mike Hughes 4&2 and Colin West and John Blockey by two up. There were also halves for Chris Hutchings and John Newman, Chris Hoare and Justin Chuter and Trevor Edwards and Barry Overington.

This brought a rare away win for Cowdray 4-3 -after the home leg ended in a 5-2 win to give Cowdray home and away bragging rights.

It was a fun start to the day at Cowdray Park when Jo Fifes drive-in marked the start of her year as Lady Captain.

Outgoing captain Sandra Barber has passed the role to Jo, whose Welsh origins were celebrated in a This is Your Life presentation. She was led up to the first tee, having been given a Wales T-shirt to wear, with the Welsh national anthem playing.

She was walked through a pub door frame up on to the tee where she was read her life story by her vice-captain and Cowdray teaching professional Hannah Ralph.

The ladies Committee led Jo round three different tables - a Welsh table, an accountancy table and a pub table. Jo was born in Wales, was a landlady and now runs an accountancy business. She was asked some different questions based on each subject before successfully teeing off from an upside-down plastic champagne flute.

The day involved 92 mixed members enjoying the format. There were two teams of four ladies playing who are all members of the ladies clinic run by Hannah.

Seven of the ladies who played were lifestyle members who have recently earned their official handicaps.