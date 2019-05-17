Selsey lift cricket's Sir Patrick Moore Cup as Thespian team add to the drama

Several hundred people turned out to watch the annual match between Selsey CC and The Thespian Thunderers, playing for the Sir Patrick Moore Cup.

The Thunderers batted first, with the openers Peter Sandys-Clarke and Gwyn Jones posting a score of 53 before Sandys-Clarke was bowled by Stephens for 14.

The Thespian Thunderers / Picture by Bob Hoare

Brendon Rink steadied the ship with a score of 59 before being caught behind by Josh Stocks off Tom Amis. Amis’ rapid pace was also the undoing of Dan Tuite, clean-bowled for 13.

Antony Jardine was caught off the bowling of MoM Brad Rose for just three. Rose clean bowled James Wrighton after he had scored seven. Jonny Muir hung on to also score seven and remained not out at the end of the allotted 40 overs. Jones was still there at the end with an impressive 88.

Pick of the bowlers were Amis with 2-26, Tom Cripps 0-26 and Rose 2-25.

During the tea interval, there were displays and demonstrations from some of the various clubs that were represented around the field.

Brad Rose and Tom Cripps lift the Sir Patrick Moore Cup for Selsey / Picture by Bob Hoare

After an excellent tea, Selsey openers Jim Amis and Martin Lee put on 29 before Amis was bowled by Jardine for five. That was it as far as wickets were concerned because the next man in was Rose. He was impressive from the very first ball.

In his brutal innings of 114 not out, he hit 15 fours and four sixes. Lee remained unbeaten on 58.

Selsey had reached the required total in less than 23 overs. Jardine was the only wicket taker and finished with 1-27 runs. Despite not taking a wicket, Muir, in 6.3 overs, conceded just 23.

After the match, the Sir Patrick Moore Cup was presented to Selsey skipper Tom Cripps by club stalwart Bob Hoare.

A pain for Bayne - heroics in vain

Middleton make it two from two - Bognor are flying

Eastergate v Sussex Disability XI

Eastergate won toss and batted with a contrasting partnership of Etherington and Saunders.

Saunders and Radford were dismissed cheaply by the very useful Dexter, which brought in Knapp to shore things up. The crowd favourite added some experience to the partnership and they put on a few runs with Etherington the senior partner.

Knapp fell and Bentley strode to the crease looking determined.

He scored a very positive 37, with White, Jaggar and Bentley jnr also contributing.

It was left to the experienced trio of Grant, Bateman and Drake to finish the innings, with Bateman the only one accepting the challenge with 27.

ECC ended on 154 off 35 overs.

Sussex got off to a very steady start against an all-spin attack of Bentley jnr and Drake.

Wolff and Bunday scored 34 and 37 respectively before the evergreen Grant and Bentley dismissed both.

The dangerous Dakic and Piper threatened to take the game away from ECC but again Bentley and Grant took wickets at opportune moments with first team vice captain White sealing victory by dismissing Piper.

It was an excellent day for the spectators and it was agreed both teams would love a repeat fixture.

IBM South Hants v Ashling

Ashling recorded their first win of the season in a cliffhanger finish at Shirrell Heath.

Nic Loubser (20) and Henry Slatter (47) were the backbone of an Ashling innings of 135 from 40 overs, which looked a little on the low side. Smith’s 6-13 for the home side was a remarkable bowling performance.

Ashling’s opening bowlers Adam Shaul (0-10) and Henry Slatter (3-22) were unerringly accurate and after ten overs, IBM had only mustered ten runs and Shaul included four consecutive maidens. The pressure was now on IBM.

Although Hicks (25) and Croxon (22) helped take IBM to the brink of victory, Steve Harvey (5-44) took the last of his five wickets to end the innings with six runs still required.

Goodwood v The Cricketers Club of London

It was a day of triple celebrations as Goodwood hosted CCL.

Goodwood won the toss and batted and Owen Spicer and Dan Wells set off like an express train. They put on 126 in 15 overs.

Spicer (29) played very well in support of a superb innings by Wells. They were particularly savage on Rees who went for 37 in two overs and quick bowler Ladd-Gibbon saw one over dispatched for 14.

In the 24th over Wells completed his maiden 100 for Goodwood in 63 balls, his first visit to the crease for the club - a wonderful innings with shots all around the ground.

After Spicer was bowled by Ladd-Gibbon, Pete Lamb (32) came in for a cameo. Matt Beard (8) and Mike Smith (4) came and went fairly quickly. Matt Geffen joined John Heyworth (32*) and scored 46 off 43 balls with a mixture of sound shots and mis-hits.

It was during the 29th over with shouts from the boundary of ‘it’s a boy’ that the second celebration took place, with news of the safe arrival of Arthur Anthony Miles a third child for Jamie and Neta.

At the end of the 40th over Goodwood were 287-4.

CCL started their reply. They made good progress in the first ten overs scoring 51. However, the next ten overs sealed the game with CCL losing five wickets for 25.

Mike Smith (2-11) got up a good head of steam and took two wickets in two balls. The final celebration of the day centred on Graeme Bennsion, making his bowling debut at Goodwood, who proceeded to run through the CCL middle order. Bennsion bamboozled the Cricketers’ batsman with his variations taking 4-17.

Stanley Mayne (1-27) bowled an excellent line and length and the two other wickets takers were Matt Geffen (1-42) and Matt Beard (1-18) . The CCL last three wickets put on 70 and they finished on 170-9.