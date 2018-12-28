Selsey silverware brings back memories of cricketing summer

Selsey Cricket Club’s annual presentation evening took place in the clubhouse, and despite having a smaller-than-usual turnout, the evening was enjoyed by those present.

Awards were handed out by club president John Reeve, Saturday XI captain Tom Cripps and Sunday captain Stuart Montague. Pete Amis was thanked for compiling the averages.

Presentations were followed by a meal.

Winners: Veterans Cup - Tig Hoare; The Wally Lightfoot Sportsmans Cup - Farhan Bhutta; Patrick Halpin Cup most improved Young Player - Will Harper; Ian Holmes Cup for Fielding - Nick Horner; The Ron Maidment Cup for Man of the Match - Nick Horner & Brad Rose; The Duck Cup (five ducks) - Tom Cripps; The Paul Fisher Cup for the Highest Scorer (110) - Martin Lee; The Frank Fullick Cup for catching (6) - Farhan Bhutta; First Team Batting Shield (ave 56.60) - Brad Rose; First Team Bowling Shield - Pete Horner; The Sir Patrick Moore Cup for Bowling (av 20.93) - Farhan Bhutta; The Ted Davis Cup for Batting - Brad Rose; The Frost Cup - Andy Horner; The Les Stroud Cup for a non player - Deb Heath; The John Miller Cup - Tom Amis; The Robert Murphy Cup - Martin Lee; First Teams Captains Cup - Luke Cawte; The Bert Buck Players Player Cup - Tom Cripps & Nick Horner; The Derek Gardiner Cup for Player of the Year - Nick Horner.

Selsey CC welcome new members – playing and non-playing – and anyone interested should visit the website, www.selseycc.co.uk