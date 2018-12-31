Sport in 2018 remembered: Sussex have a Blast at Finals Day

One of the highlights of the county's sporting scene in 2018 was Sussex reaching Vitality Blast finals day at Edgbaston.

A superb group campaign and a quarter-final win at Durham earned Sussex their first finals day berth for six years, and they went on to reach the final - where they lost a tight game to Worcestershire.

Sussex celebrate a Blast wicket against Middlesex / Picture: Sussex Cricket

It was a memorable for coach Jason Gillespie, captain Luke Wright and the squad and you can relive the best of the action above.

Now Sussex will be out to build on the 2018 campaign and bring more excitement and success in the Blast, the county championship and the One-Day Cup in 2019.

