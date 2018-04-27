Stunning season in store at Arundel Castle

Arundel Castle cricket officials are delighted by the fixture list they have in place for 2018.

With international, first-class, women’s, disability, traditional and youth cricket matches planned, the castle ground will see a rich variety of action.

As reported last week, the ground will host the Cricket Australia Indigenous XI on June 5. They also welcome Sussex, Durham and Ireland as part of their Rathbones County Festival starting on June 20.

The Sothern Vipers will take on the Western Storm in the KIA Women’s Super League T20 competition on July 31. There are various ECB events such as county second XI T20 finals day, under-17 county championship three-day final and England physical and learning difficulties matches.

Traditional and balance is assured in that the Duke of Norfolk’s XI will play the MCC, a wandering amateur team I Zingari, Combined Services, Hong Kong and an Arab team. Sir Tim Rice’s Heartaches, BBC Radio News and the Ivy XI will also be present.

National finals will also be held at the ground including the HMC Schools T20 finals day, ESCA under-15 T20 finals day and the ECB National Disability final. Scotch College from Melbourne will also be in attendance.

This is on top of 60 days’ worth of charitable activity provided by the foundation.

Arundel Castle Cricket executive secretary James Rufey said: “We are once again pleased by the quality of fixtures we are hosting this season. Balance is always the key for us and we are delighted in that we cover all forms of the game. As always, we need a bit of luck with the weather and if that is the case it be a marvellous season for all.”

For further details, please call 01903 882 462 or email info@arundelcastlecricket.co.uk