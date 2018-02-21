Sussex cricket fans have even more to enjoy with Sharks Rewards, powered by Boundless

Two Sussex-based organisations have joined together to bowl over cricket fans in the county.

Experiences club Boundless, Sussex T20 Blast shirt sponsor, is now offering existing and new Sussex Cricket members access to exclusive events, experiences and offers that its own membership provides.

Sussex Sharks T20 star, Tymal Mills puts Tony Cottey & Carl Fillery through their paces.

To be known as Sharks Rewards, powered by Boundless, the additional services will be available to Sussex Cricket members as they sign up for a new season of cricket. The rewards scheme includes offers and savings on days out, experiences and cinema tickets, as well as exclusive sporting events across the year and short breaks and family holidays in the UK and abroad.

At the end of 2017, Sussex Cricket was delighted to extend its partnership with Boundless, the membership organisation which helps civil servants and public sector workers get the most out of their free time. A new three-year deal saw Boundless become the shirt sponsor the Sussex Sharks’ T20 Blast for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Mark Judges, Head of Commercial at Sussex Cricket, explains: “Being a member of Sussex Cricket has just got better – Sharks Rewards is a fantastic addition to our membership offering. It strengthens our relationship with Boundless and we couldn’t be more pleased for our members to make great savings and access brilliant experiences via Sharks Rewards. We believe our members will particularly enjoy the programme of summer concerts and unprecedented access exclusive sporting events available to them.”

Carl Fillery, chief executive of Boundless, said: “Following our announcement of the three year sponsorship of the Sussex Cricket T20 shirt we felt we could offer more to Sussex Cricket members, and so Sharks Rewards was born. Being able to offer Sharks Rewards as part of the Sussex Cricket membership is the perfect way to add a little extra to the cricket club and their members.”

Sharks Rewards is now available to all new Sussex Cricket members and T20 Blast Pass holders to enjoy and maximise their experiences and savings. Boundless provides the technology platform and infrastructure for the product and will look to offer its services to a wide range of clubs and organisations.