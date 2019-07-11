John Morgan bowls

Sussex Cricket League picture special - featuring Hastings, Goring, Middleton, Three Bridges, Burgess Hill, Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Eastbourne and Chichester

Our photographers had a busy weekend watching action in the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League.

Justin Lycett, Kate Shemilt, Jon Rigby and Peter Cripps went to Hastings v Goring, Middleton v Three Bridges, Roffey v Brighton, Eastbourne v Horsham, Haywards Heath v Bognor and Burgess Hill v Chichester. Here is a selection of their photos.

Adam Barton bowls

1. Hastings v Goring

John Morgan delivers

2. Hastings v Goring

Goring's Kellon Carmichael

3. Hastings v Goring

John Morgan in his delivery stride

4. Hastings v Goring

