Sussex Cricket's first team scorer steps down after 15 years in the role

After 15 years in the role and 30 years’ involvement with the club, Mike Charman has decided that the 2019 season will be his last as Sussex Cricket’s first team scorer.

Having served the club as Assistant Secretary from 1989 until 1995, Mike was then secretary of Friends of Arundel Castle Cricket Club until 2002, after which he returned to Sussex as 2nd XI scorer.

Mike Charman. Picture courtesy of Sussex Cricket

Having first scored for the first team in a pre-season friendly at Hove in that same year, Mike took over the role on a full-time basis ahead of the 2006 County Championship-winning season.

During his tenure, Mike has worked alongside four first-team coaches and five county captains and Sussex have won the County Championship twice, the 50-over and T20 competitions once each and the 40-over competition twice.

As of the end of the 2018 season Mike has recorded every run and wicket for or against Sussex in 587 matches, including over 210 in the County Championship of which he has missed only three, one through illness and two while scoring the two Test matches to which he has been appointed.

Reflecting on his service to Sussex and looking ahead to his final season behind the scorer’s desk at the top of the Spen Cama Pavilion, Mike said: “After many happy years during which I have been privileged to be the scorer to the first eleven when they have won every competition in which they have competed, I have decided I’ve had enough of travelling the motorways of the UK.

“With impending changes to scoring technology being introduced, I believe it is the right time to be handing the job on to the next generation. I shall cover all home matches in 2019, but will allow my successors to gain first team experience in a number of away fixtures.

“I won’t be cutting all ties with Sussex Cricket, however, and will continue to assist where I can. I will be filling the extra spare time by increasing my voluntary activities with Air Ambulance Kent, Surrey, Sussex and by assisting West Sussex County Council to keep the footpaths of Sussex in a useable state via my work .”

Sussex Cricket’s Director of Cricket, Keith Greenfield added: “It’s rare nowadays for someone to stay for 30 years in an organisation. We thank Mike for his work in the various roles he has fulfilled.

“He has always been committed to improving Sussex cricket and we look forward to him continuing his association through his volunteer work going forward.”

Everyone at Sussex Cricket would like to thank Mike for his tremendous service and fine company over the years.