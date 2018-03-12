Sussex reveal new shirts for 2018 season

Sussex Cricket have revealed their shirts for the 2018 season, with two brand new designs for the Royal London One Day Cup and Vitality Blast campaigns.

The County Championship shirt also returns for another season, and all three shirts are on sale now and can be purchased in person from the club shop or through the newwww.sussexclubshop.co.uk online store.

The new shirts have been produced by our official kit partner, Surridge, and are available in a variety of sizes from only £25 for juniors and £35 for Adults.

Marketing Manager, Sean Heal, who worked alongside Surridge in the creation of the new designs said: “We want to offer a high-quality product at an affordable price, to make it possible for everyone to show support for the club in the club colours.

“We hope that our army of loyal fans will enjoy the new look and wear them proudly as they cheer the boys on through the season.”

The new shirts give a nod to the iconic deckchairs at Hove, with the famous stripes running down the body of the shirt, merging with a classic pin stripe, whilst a shark fin motif at the base finishes off the striking new design.

But it wasn’t just the designers at the helm, as help was sought from the players themselves, with Laurie Evans instrumental in the planning stage.

The batsman said: “It was fantastic to be involved in the whole process. To see your thoughts and ideas develop from paper to the finished product was incredible.

“We could really put our stamp on the shirts we’d get to play in, which will be a massive benefit to the whole squad. To think that our supporters will be wearing the same shirts we helped to create, is a real buzz!”

As always, the club are extremely grateful to our sponsors, who have all chosen to extend last year’s sponsorship agreements.

Aerotron will continue to sponsor the Specsavers County Championship shirt, available in traditional long sleeve, throughout the 2018 season.

Long standing supporters of the club, Parafix, sit proudly on the Royal London One Day Cup, which sees the boys wearing pink for a second year running. The new Vitality Blast shirt mirrors the RL50 shirt in design, but in two vibrant shades of blue and is again sponsored by Boundless, who power our fantastic Sharks Rewards members discount scheme.