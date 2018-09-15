Sussex set Worcestershire 158 target in Vitality Blast final

Sussex could only post 157-6 in the first innings of the Vitality Blast final against Worcestershire.

Worcestershire reached the final by beating Lancashire while Sussex comfortably beat Somerset to set up the first ever clash between these sides in a T20 match.

Luke Wright won the toss and elected to bat, a formula which worked in the semi-final.

Salt and Wright again opened the batting and it was the former who again got off to a flyer, hitting Wayne Parnell for two sixes in the second over, before giving his wicket away.

It looked like an easy single, and Salt looked home, but Brett D'Oliveira's direct hit caught him off guard. Salt had passed the crease but had grounded nothing when the ball hit the stumps - a hugely disappointing dismissal.

Evans joined Wright and the pair looked at ease, picking up singles and the odd boundary. Evans took a liking to Parnell in the fifth over, hitting a six and a four in consecutive balls.

Laurie Evans top-scored for Sussex

Sussex were 43-1 at the end of the powerplay.

Evans then deposited Moeen Ali before Wright enjoyed two fours and a six from an Ed Barnard over. But just after the halfway stage, Wright charged Moeen Ali, missed the ball and was bowled for 33 from 25 balls.

That brought Delray Rawlins to the crease and again he caught the eye with consecutive sixes off D'Oliveira. The Sharks brought up the hundred in the 12th over.

Rawlins had 21 before he picked out Pat Brown in the deep off Moeen. Wiese came in a soon went, bowled by Moeen, who took 3-30 from hos four overs.

Evans was still going about his business and brought up his 50 in the 16th over. He looked as calm and composed as he has done all season for Sussex. But the Sharks needed to kick on of they were to post a competitive total.

But just as it looked like Evans was about to get going, he was bowled by a full toss, which looked like it may have been above waist height.

Michael Burgess was then bowled a full toss, but he managed to hit it for six thanks to D'Oliveira standing on the boundary rope.

Burgess and Archer struggled to get the ball away in the final overs as Worcestershire bowled superbly at the death. Archer fell on the final ball. Sussex finished on 157-6.

