Sussex skipper: Our Arundel win was special

Sussex skipper Ben Brown hailed a special week at Arundel that saw his team kick-start their promotion push - just as they had hoped it would.

David Wiese and Danny Briggs led the way as the Sussex bowlers took a little under two days to bowl out Paul Collingwood's Durham twice and wrap up a win by an innings and 64 runs to take them second in the table.

Brown: “I thought it would be a long day in the field today, and possibly a long day tomorrow. But to take wickets like that in the morning, with David [Wiese] and Briggsy bowling fantastically well, was a great boost and a shock for everyone on the ground, with so many wickets falling on a flat, flat pitch.

“It’s still early in the season but I’m delighted with the win. We worked really hard in the first batch of games but the weather was tricky for us and we missed out on a couple of wins.

"But this has been a special week for us, with the two young kids getting their first hundreds and then for the bowlers to find 20 wickets on that pitch was an amazing effort. And I was delighted with the fielding too. Finchy took a catch which changed the game.”

Collingwood, Durham’s championship captain, said: “It’s been a disappointing day, to say the least. The plan was to get up to the new ball unscathed, and through the day get past the follow-on figure and put them under a bit of pressure.

"But a lot of credit to Sussex, the way they bowled. They bowled wicket to wicket this morning, got some movement in the air, and we didn’t have an answer to it, it’s as simple as that. And when you have a collapse like that it puts you behind the eight ball. We needed a good first innings total because of the weight of runs Sussex had and we didn’t manage to do that.”

Sussex now have another break from competitive action before their T20 Blast campaign starts on July 4.

