Sussex star Taylor makes KSL switch

Sussex and England wicketkeeper, Sarah Taylor is moving teams for this year’s Kia Super League (KSL).

Sarah will play for Surrey Stars in the 2018 tournament, having played for Lancashire Thunder last season.

The 28-year-old will replace her England teammate, Tammy Beaumont as the Stars’ ‘keeper. Beaumont has made the move to Southern Vipers.

The Vipers are playing two of their matches in Sussex this summer. They take on Western Storm at Arundel on Tuesday 31st July before coming to The 1st CentralCounty Ground, Hove for their match against Sarah’s Stars on Tuesday 14th August.

The match at Hove is part of a double-header with Sussex men’s Vitality Blast fixture against Glamorgan, tickets for which are available here.

The 1st Central County Ground is hosting the Kia Super League Finals Day for the second year running. Tickets for finals day on Monday 27th August are available here.

Talking about the team news, KSL General Manager Jo Kirk said: “The latest player movements are to ensure the best balance between the six sides and to maintain a fair and competitive competition with the over-arching principle of trying to ensure a best versus best competition.

“We want the KSL to continue to go from strength to strength in its third year. Attendances rose by 44% last year and we’re looking forward to even more fans attending games this summer, hopefully culminating in a sold-out Finals Day down in Hove.”

Tammy Beaumont has joined the Southern Vipers.

'They are so unbelievably talented' - Sarah Taylor on her Sussex teammates



Sarah Taylor: 'I love doing things we are not supposed to do, so if that’s a trailblazer then yes'



