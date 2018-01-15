Sussex umpires and scorers urged to gen up on new laws

Across the country, members of the ECB Association of Cricket Officials – whether a scorer or an umpire – are faced with the introduction of the new laws of cricket.

Additionally, within Sussex, 2018 sees a restructuring of league cricket with the four current leagues merging into one covering the whole county.

The Sussex Association of Cricket Officials (SACO) is arranging, with the three local associations, a number of courses to familiarise scorers and umpires with the new laws.

It is vitally important all scorers and umpires, at whatever level they officiate and whether a member of ECB ACO or not, attend at least one of the courses. SACO recommend multi-attendance to ensure a smooth introduction into matches.

West Sussex ACO course dates: Stage 1, Sunday, January 21, Horsham CC starting at 9.30am; Sunday, January 28, Arundel Castle CC starting at 9.30am; Stage 2, Sunday, February 18, Horsham CC starting at 9.30am; Sunday, March 4, Arundel Castle CC starting at 9.30am.

For more information, contact Trevor Drake on 01243 263917 or trevor_drake@msn.com or John Betts on 01243 781786 or johnbetts120@tiscali.co.uk