Tennis club open their doors - and you can even try playing pickleball

Aldingbourne Tennis Club host an LTA Nature Valley Tennis Open Day this Saturday (June 29).

In conjunction with Smash Tennis UK, a whole day of free activities for everyone is planned. There will be junior and adult coaching sessions, a fastest serve competition, ball machine workouts, table tennis and pickleball to try, plus a raffle, barbecue and other refreshments.

On the day, the club will be offering free junior membership and a 25 per cent discount on any adult/family membership sign-ups. More

information can be found at clubspark.lta.org.uk/Events/AldingbourneTennisClub

Activities include:

* Junior tennis sessions - no matter what your ability you’ll have fun on court. Smash Tennis UK coaches will be on hand to offer tips to help your game and advice on how you can continue to play.

* Family fun tennis sessions – The club will provide modified balls and rackets for the younger ones and Smash Tennis UK coaches will be on hand to give you some pointers.

* Fastest serve competition - take up the serving challenge against the speed gun. Roger Federer’s fastest serve on record is 230km/h (143mph). How fast is your serve?

* Adult coaching – ideal for people new to the sport or who haven’t picked up a racket in a long time. You can borrow rackets if you don’t have your own.

* Free play - if you don’t fancy a coaching session, you can book a slot on one of the courts for free.

* Pickleball – This is said to be the fastest-growing sport in North America. Pickleball combines elements of badminton, tennis and table tennis. Suitable for all ages and abilities, it’s easy to learn and fun to play.

Aldingbourne Tennis Club also offers cardio tennis sessions: fun, sociable group fitness classes on Wednesday mornings, open to people of all ages and abilities.

The club is located at Olivers Meadow, Westergate, PO20 3YA - see www.aldingbournetennisclub.com for more.