The Hundred: Meet the new Southern Brave Men's team

The first ever The Hundred Draft took place on Sunday night.

And the Southern Brave welcomed 14 new players to the men’s team. Mahela Jayawardena went head-to-head with seven competing Head Coaches to select the very best players to represent Southampton-based team in The Hundred next summer.

Chosen from a 570-strong player pool, West Indies international all-rounder Andre Russell, was the first player picked. Joining him is England spinner Liam Dawson and Australian David Warner, who was picked from the international player pool.

Sussex players in The Hundred

Mahela Jayawardena quickly snapped up Shadab Khan and Tymal Mills, joining existing teammates, England star bowler Jofra Archer, as well as Chris Jordan and James Vince, who were selected in the first stage of the draft process, earlier this month. The men’s team, based at Ageas Bowl, Southampton, will face seven other teams in the competition when it starts in Summer 2020.

SOUTHERN BRAVE MEN’S PLAYER CONFIRMATIONS

Southern Brave: Andre Russell (2); David Warner (15); Liam Dawson (18); James Vince (31) – selected on 3rd October; Shadab Khan (34); Chris Jordan (47) – selected on 3rd October; Tymal Mills (50); Ross Whiteley (63); Delray Rawlins (66); Ollie Pope (79); George Garton (82); Alex Davies (95); Max Waller (98); Craig Overton (111), Jofra Archer (England men’s red ball central contract pick), Chris Jordan, James Vince (Local Icons)

During the evening, Southern Brave also announced the signing of Suzie Bates to join the women’s team as a marquee player. Bates’s signing represents the first announcement of the second stage of the player selection process within the women’s competition. She will join England stars Anya Shrubsole and Danni Wyatt who were unveiled in stage one of the process earlier this month.

Other notable player selections on the night included Rashid Khan for Trent Rockets, Aaron Finch for Northern Superchargers, Steve Smith for Welsh Fire, Sam Billings for Oval Invincibles, Imran Tahir for Manchester Originals, Mark Wood for London Spirit and Liam Livingstone for Birmingham Phoenix.

Andre Russell said: “What a fun night – it’s an honour to be picked with so many other amazing international players in the mix. I’m really looking forward to spending the summer here and playing back in the UK. I know that The Hundred is going to be an exciting competition and I can’t wait to start training with my new Southern Brave teammates.”

Mahela Jayawardena, Southern Brave Head Coach, said: “What a great night – I’m confident that with the selections we’ve made tonight we’ve got a brilliant world class squad for Southern Brave next summer, so I can’t wait to get together with everyone and start training.”

Sanjay Patel, Managing Director of The Hundred said: “We now have eight quality men’s teams and eight more world class women’s players confirmed to feature in The Hundred next summer. The Hundred Draft was an incredible way to put the men’s teams together – another great historical moment for British sport this year. We hope these new teams will inspire existing fans and newcomers to not only rally behind them, but also pick up a bat and ball and join in.”

If you missed the live picks, you can catch up on the action via Sky Sports On Demand, Sky Sports Digital platforms, BBC iPlayer, thehundred.com and The Hundred Facebook and Instagram.

