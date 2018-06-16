VIDEO: Horse tries to bite race rival at Goodwood

A horse tried to bite a rival in the final stages of a race at Goodwood.

Bartholomeu Dias attempted to take a chunk out the leading horse, Dr Richard Kimble, a couple of furlongs from the end of the Clemtech 20th Anniversary Handicap Stakes.

It didn't put off the leader, ridden by Joe Fanning for trainer Mark Johnston, who went on to win by a neck.

It was noted by the stewards but no further action was taken.

The guilty horse, ridden by Jim Crowley, is now likely to be gelded, according to trainer Charlie Hills.

Some in the crowd observed that the actual Goodwood course was due a flare-up - after previous meetings this season have seen a mass brawl involving the crowd and trouble between two jockeys in their changing room.

Other wags said it was ironic that the unusual incident on the day Luis Suarez, famous for a liking for biting oppoents, was playing in Uruguay's first game.

Crowley, rider of Bartholomeu Dias, was the under-fire party in the jockeys' incident, suffering a cut and swollen lips at the hands of Raul Da Silva, who was subsequently banned for 21 days.

Goodwood TFN series ends on a high

