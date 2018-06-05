VIDEO: Sussex ton hero Evans has mixed feelings

Laurie Evans had mixed feelings after the second List A century of his Sussex career in a loss to Essex at Eastbourne.

He struck 107 as Sussex piled up 281-7 - only for Essex to reach the total and win by four wickets.

Laurie Evans strikes out on his way to 107 v Essex / Picture by Jon Rigby

It meant Sussex failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Evans was delighted by his knock but disappointed it had not contributed to a victory. Afterwards he spoke to Sussex Cricket about the innings, how Sussex need to learn from the defeat, and his hopes for the rest of the season.

