Vision Des Flos is surprise winner of Fontwell's richest race

Tom Scudamore guided Vision Des Flos to a surprise victory in the £80,000 National Spirit Hurdle at sunny Fontwell.

The Colin Tizzard-trained six-year-old (7/2) was a length-and-a-half winner of the track's richest race of the year - beating past winners Old Guard and Lil Rockerfeller in the process.

Lil Rockerfeller, who won in 2016, looked to be in with a chance, leading on the final circuit but ending third behind 13/8 favourite If The Cap Fits.

The Jeremy Kyle-owned Old Guard, the 2018 winner of the race, was fourth.

Vision Des Flos was immediately made 14/1 by Paddy Power for the Coral Cup at Cheltenham, having been 20/1 before this victory.

Earlier the Josh Gifford Memorial Novices' Chase, was taken by Nico de Boinville on evens favourite Whatswrongwithyou, with the trophy presented by Josh's West Sussex-based trainer son Nick.

The meeting, run in glorious warm spring sunshine in front of a large crowd, opened with the "Guido James Zammit" Handicap Chase going to 11/1 shot Kings Monarch, ridden by Fontwell specialist Jamie Moore for Kerry Lee.

The NetBet Boosts Novices' Hurdle was won by Oliver Sherwood-trained Tarada (9/4) under Leighton Aspell.

More follows...