What's it like to own a share in a racehorse? Find out at Goodwood...

Ever wondered what it's like to own a racehorse, or at least a share in one? Find out in our story about the Goodwood Racehorse Owners' Group - and see what life's like in a syndicate in our slideshow of pictures showing the group's activities and two current horses.

It was the 10th Duke of Richmond’s initiative in the 1990s to form a racing syndicate for members and racegoers at Goodwood.

Wash time for GROG's current two-year-old, Goodwood Sonnet

The idea to enable them to follow their own horse from the sale ring, in training on the gallops and then finally on to the racecourse.

More than 20 years on, the project is flourishing and is as popular as ever.

Since the launch the Goodwood Racehorse Owners’ Group have enjoyed an enviable record with 16 of their 22 horses having carried their red and yellow racing silks to victory.

Names such as Goodwood Mirage, Goodwood Zodiac and Goodwood Crusader spring to mind; each having either won or been placed on six to eight occasions. In doing so they have given their owners a healthy return on their investment.

Goodwood Showman, their three-year-old, bounced back from a soft palate operation to finish a highly impressive second at Kempton last week.

Goodwood Sonnet has run just twice in strong company; he will find his feet in nurseries later this year.

GROG is a sociable syndicate offering members a full diary of social events each year. In addition members can choose to join their bespoke racing holidays which include racing and stud visits to some of the most successful racing operations around the globe.

Membership is all-inclusive for two years, giving members the comfort that whether their horse turns out to be a superstar or just average, they will not be asked to provide further funds.

All training, racing and veterinary expenses are included and more often than not GROG returns a healthy sum to its members each year.

GROG will offer its members the additional benefit of two trainers next year.

William Knight will continue to train for them from his Lower Coombe Stables in Angmering Park. Top trainer Ralph Beckett will be new to them this time, overseeing the new juvenile from his Kimpton Down Stables near Andover.

GROG benefit from a strong repeat membership, but new members join each year and soon become part of the GROG family. With membership set at just £1,150 for the 26th scheme, they anticipate huge demand for places.

Please contact hrc@goodwood.com or the horseracing club membership office at Goodwood on 01243 755029 for our latest brochure.

