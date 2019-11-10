Who might Chichester City draw in the FA Cup second round? The numbers are coming down

City celebrate one of the goals at Bowers and Pitsea that got them through to the first round / Picture by Jordan Colborne

Saturday and Sunday's games have seen a number of League One and League Two clubs fall - and quite a few non-league clubs progess.

With many ties still to be settled, there are more than 50 clubs going into Monday's draw, which will be staged live for the BBC2 cameras from Chi's Oaklands Park clubhouse.

Interestingly, one of the clubs to get through - and springing the biggest upset of round one - are Maldon and Tiptree, who play at step four of the non-league pyramid, the same as Chi City.

There are no other clubs from that level left in the Cup - and even Maldon didn't start their run in the very first round, the extra preliminary round, as Chi did.

Below are the round two draw ball numbers updated after the one Friday game, Saturday's ties and Sunday's early games.