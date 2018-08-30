Winners take it all as racing and Abba tunes rock Fontwell

Sussex trainer Gary Moore started Fontwell Park’s late summer and autumn schedule as he means to go with a double at Ladies’ Evening.

Each of his jump-jockey sons rode a winner for the man who’s never far from the winner’s enclosure at the track.

His successes came within the first three races of a fixture which was well-attended and began a busy few weeks for the racecourse.

First Mr Fickle (11/2) was ridden to victory in the Netbet Sport Handicap Hurdle by Josh Moore with plenty in hand – six lengths the distance back to runner-up Sea’s Aria.

The Moore yard struck again when Jamie Moore rode West Drive (6/4) first home in the Josie O’Leary Pineapple Novices’ Hurdle.

That was a much closer contest with only three-quarters of a length separating the winner and 6/5 favourtie Competition.

The fixture was unusual in that only one favourite won any of the six contests.

That honour went to Longhouse Sale, who went off at 1/4 market leader for Harry and Dan Skelton in the last, the Sheik Persad Standard Open National Hunt flat race.

Elsewhere Oliver’s Hill was the 100/30 winner of the Netbet Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap Chase for James King and trainer Lawney Hill.

The Finesse Hairdressing Sponsored By T.I.Engineering Crane Services Handicap Hurdle was claimed by Romanor (6/1), ridden by Daniel Sansom for Seamus Mullins.

Champion jockey Richard Johnson enjoys regular Fontwell winners and had another on board 15/2 chance Walk Waterford for Olly Murphy in the netbet.co.uk Novices’ Handicap Chase.

Whatthebutler saw was a 100/30 victor in the Yeomans Honda Handicap Hurdle, ridden by Mark Grant for Dominic Ffrench-Davis.

After racing, there was music from Abba Revival, while one lucky lady won the night’s best-dressed competition, taking away a £1,000 prize.

There’s more racing at Fontwell Park next Thursday, when an evening meeting is staged, and at the family fun day on Sunday, September 9.

After that the focus turns to Oktoberfest on October 5/6.