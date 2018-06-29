Wittering too hot for Eastergate... Aldwick suffer mid-season blues

We have action involving Eastergate, West Wittering, Aldwick, Bognor, Bognor ladies, Emsworth and Goodwood in our latest round-up from around the cricket grounds.

Eastergate v West Wittering

Division 5 West

On a sunny day, Wittering were presented with what looked like a good batting pitch at Eastergate as the hosts won the toss and elected to bowl. Mark Taylor (29), Gareth Lendrum (24) and Carl Tupper (25) all got starts but could not kick on. Andrew Priest top-scored with 36 not out and birthday boy Steve Day cleared the fence and the road from the penultimate ball of the innings, taking Wittering to 223-9.

Eastergate’s Rejo Raju took 5-41 off 15 overs.

West Wittering fielded superbly and wickets fell at regular intervals. Joe Pink gave a masterclass with the ball, taking 5-32 with some intelligent bowling.

Tupper (2-22) Jack Harte (2-6) and Joe Sissons (1-16) claimed the other wickets. Only captain Steve Grant (20) and his son Henry Grant (18) put up some resistance for Eastergate, who were bowled out for 97.

This was a strong victory to close out the first half of West Wittering’s season, with the win/lose format in store in the second half.

Crawley Eagles 2nd v Aldwick

Div 6 West

Aldwick need to get over their mid-season malaise sooner rather than later after suffering another defeat, this time at the hands of Crawley Eagles seconds by 64 runs.

Eagles’ total of 221-5 was at best competitive and should have been well in the reach of Aldwick’s batting line-up but despite a concentrated effort from opener Ed White (51) and a late spirited knock from young Aiden Miles (41).

Wickets fell at too-egular intervals and Aldwick were always chasing their tails. Defeat came when Aldwick were bowled out for 157 after 41 overs with in-form big-htting Ian Guppy restricted to just 26.

Guppy was one of Asmir Malik’s three victims (3-25) but he was later outshone by team-mate Sardar Sohail Khan who bagged 3-11 in three overs.

Earlier, the home side showed strength in depth as each batsmen that made it to the crease scored a minimum of 25. Best of the pack was Dilshan De Siulva (42), Nashir Kahn (35) and Sardar Sohail Khan (33) but it was to Aldwick’s credit that that they never let a batsmen consolidate after making a good start.

The bowlers responsible were Ollie Smith (1-36), James Amis (1-45) and Jamie Murphy (2-58).

Despite the loss Aldwick remain in fourth place, they take on Ifield this week which takes them to the half way point of the season

Aldwick 2nd v Goring 3rd

Div 10 West (South)

A much-needed win for Aldwick seconds by 92 runs against Goring thirds was the shot in the arm they needed to put their season back on track and move clear of the relegation zone.

Batting first, Aldwick opener Dan Cox (69) provided just the solid start required to build a decent total. However, the centrepiece of the innings was a majestic unbeaten 93 from Dion Sampson which elevated the final total to 244-9.

Apart from Cox and Sampson it seemed like business as usual with wickets falling cheaply mainly to Keith Barrs (5-48).

In reply, Goring were never at the races as wickets tumbled to Tom Hoare (3-31) and Rob Taylor (3-6) among others and the highest-scoring batsmen was Oliver Atterbury with 32.

Despite their win Aldwick Remain second from bottom but within reach of the two clubs above them. This week they take on Bosham.

Goring 2nd v Bognor 2nd

Division 6 West

At Goring, Bognor’s bowlers got the team into a fine position reducing the hosts to 46-5. Goring then counter-attacked and with Ryan Loversidge making a brisk 90, they declared on 207-8, the evergreen Rich Cox grabbing 3-48 for Bognor.

Unfortunately it was not a day for Bognor’s batsmen who came and went at regular intervals and were bowled out for 51, Dan Geere grabbing 5-23 for Goring.

Emsworth v Bransgore

Hants League Division 3 South

On another hot Saturday at Coldharbour Lawn, Emsworth stretched their winning streak to 21 games.

Emsworth skipper Mike Norris lost the toss and Emsworth were asked to field first. Opening bowlers Rob Norris and Lee Gray were unable to break through early on and Gray was smashed for 17 in one over.

Ant Norris took two quick wickets after a couple of six hits from the Bransgore batsmen.

Off-spinner Mick Offord beat the bat with turn and bounce, finally claiming a wicket as Rob Norris took a good catch. Lewis Roberts troubled the batsmen with his left-arm spin, claiming three wickets.

The final wickets fell to the re-energised, fiery and fast Rob Norris, bowling aggressively and short to bag two wickets and finish Bransgore’s innings on 189.

Opening the batting for Emsworth were skipper Norris and James Swaine. Swaine fell to a debatable lbw decision for one.

This bought the out-of-nick Barrie James to the wicket, looking to find form in the league like his brilliant midweek T20 league batting.

Norris and James began hitting boundaries and put on 74 before James was caught for 20. After a superb hundred last week from Akshat Mehta against Suttoners, he skied a chance to be caught for one.

Norris was lbw for 44 to bring in the in-form Ant Norris – off the back of a hundred against Suttoners he took on the Bransgore bowlers along with Lewis Roberts to get the target closer, hitting sublime boundaries and smashing a couple of sixes.

Roberts was caught for 24 but Ant Norris and new batsman Sam Worsley got Emsworth within reach before Worsley was caught for six.

Ant Norris and his brother Rob took the attack to the Bransgore bowlers, hitting sixes back over the bowler’s head to win the game in 39.5 overs on 195-6, Rob Norris unbeaten on 29 and Ant Norris not out for 44.

Emsworth have won 21 wins from 21 games and wonder if this is a league record. This week they go to Calmore Sports.

Bognor Ladies v West Chiltington & Thakeham Ladies XI

T20 League

Sunday was fun-day at the Regis Oval at Tanya Wake’s team were invited to bat by West Chilts.

Leading from the front, skipper Wake and the fiery Gemma Halford retired not out making a brisk 33 each and were also joined in the retirement gang by lively wicketkeeper Pam Baker.

Supporting fireworks from no-nonsense Lisa Jaycocks-Winslow with 25 and a fine 19 not out from birthday girl Lulu Millen saw Bognor end on 179-2.

West Chilts reply was brought to an abrupt halt by some fine swing bowling from young Kate de Lillis with the delightful figures of 4-8.

A wicket apiece for Gemma Halford and Hannah Stemp brought the visitors’ innings to a close on 42 all out, Bognor’s ladies winning by 137 runs.

Goodwood v Slindon

Goodwood won the toss and elected to bat. Openers Pete Lamb (33) and Hari Daggubati (11) plundered 39 off the first five overs before the latter was out caught.

Lamb soon followed, a bit unluckily when he blasted the ball back at bowler Matt Cresswick, who parried the ball upwards, fell on to his back and then caught the ball as it was about to hit him on the chest!

Matt Bennison (61) and Owen Spicer (14) added 66 before Spicerwas bowled. Bennison continued his rich vein of form and now averages 90.

Cameos by John Heyworth (9), Kumbi Chilongo (17) in his first match of the season, and extras (27) saw Goodwood reach 180-6.

Slindon had Henderson stumped first ball by Tim Odell off James Mayne (3-22) and Price went in the third to Mayne.

Bailey (3) was bowled by Hari Elisetti (1-16) and Daggubati (2-9) had the next Slindon batsman well caught by Lamb, leaving Slindon 21-4.

The Fuente brothers took Slindon to 62. The Slindon lower order were aided did well against Spicer (0-20) and Tim Pitman (0-36) before Matt Geffen mopped up the tail with 4-10. Slindon were all out for 120.

Goodwood’s fielding returned to its usual high standards with good catches by Lamb, a fine slip catch by Geffen, a swift stumping by Odell and a diving effort by Heyworth.