Women's cricket day is a big success - and they're walking back to happiness at Bognor

On Sunday morning at Goodwood, 50 women arrived to participate in an ECB cricket softball festival run by Chichester Priory Park CC and Goodwood CC.

Fun and laughter spread across the ground as the eight six-a-side teams played each other. The warm-up was taken by members of the Sussex women’s team, who supported and coached the teams during the festival.

Walking cricket is taking off at Bognor

Thanks went to all participants, helpers and particularly Alexia Walker (Sussex coach), Georgia Adams (Sussex captain) and the Sussex women’s team.

CHI PRIORY PARK

There has been an excellent contribution from Chi Priory Park juniors in senior games.

Sean Dobbs, James Mayne and the development team have been coaching these boys for the past three years and it was a very proud moment when their prodigies became team-mates and showed their coaches how it’s done.

A win for the Chi twos included 60 from Tim Wergan, 20 and two wickets from Owen Spicer and three wickets from Andrew Crookham

In a Chichester threes game, Toby Toft made a telling 23 in setting a decent total and Stanley Mayne took a crucial two wickets with good economy. Both contributions helped their team also record an excellent win.

Under-15s

The U15s game took on a strong Stirlands side. Chi won the toss and elected to bat and amassed a decent total. Elliot Scott was in at number three and was put under pressure by Stirlands but crafted a significant innings.

Owen Spicer was in good nick and was very unlucky to be run out by some superb fielding by Stirlands’ Tom Bosley. However Scott scored a good 38 being dismissed by an amazing catch in the slips.

The third ball of the second innings brought the first Stirlands wicket. But Stirlands’ Noah Black produced the matchwinning innings and Stirlands won by four wickets.

Under-14s

A solid effort from the under-14s at Findon in an exciting game ended in a three-run defeat. Findon made 125, with three wickets for Tom Baily. In reply Chi always looked in charge but fell agonisingly short. Toby Toft and Baily were retired.

BOGNOR

The Bognor CC Oval in Hawthorn Road is the venue for a new walking cricket group set up by Bognor CC.

With the club generously providing the necessary equipment, players of a certain age took to the specially marked wicket to try to rekindle skills lost, for some, over time.

A great time was had by all, with two innings of four overs for each batsman regardless of how many times they were out. The scoring is quite complicated and each player gets to bowl at least four overs. There were some stiff shoulders the following day.

One player said: “What great fun, oh how we laughed. All we needed was a few more players.”

If you are over 55, fully retired, fancy playing some cricket with a soft ball and a plastic bat, join the Bognor U3A at the Regis Oval in Nyewood Lane on Tuesdays at 4.30pm, weather permitting.

Other games

Chichester PP IV v Roffey IV

Chichester opted to field first and the young bowlers again relished the opportunity to test their skills. Matt Creswick, Viren Chudasama, Stanley Mayne, Tom Baily and Roger Smith all had success.

Top scorer was Dan Purchase with 35 and partners tumbled as Roffey were all out for 90 from 25.4 overs.

Keeper Rhys Hall took three catches and a stumping, with Steve Price and Parker each securing a catch.

In reply David Baily hit a classic 41 including one six and seven fours then retired, Matt Creswick was 21 not out and Roger Smith added a quick 12. Five wickets down, the target of 91 was achieved in 19 overs.

Goodwood v Stirlands

Mike Smith opened the bowling for Goodwood and figures of 1-13 meant he restricted Stirlands.

At the other end Owen Spicer also bowled well to claim 1-33.

James Mayne took 2-43 helped by a fine catch by Spicer.

The Stirlands innings never really got going and they finished on 157 all out.

Tim Odell kept wicket very well and Matt Geffen bowled back-to-back maidens, finishing with 1-29, but it was the ‘pace’ duo of Steve Dudman (2-16) and Graeme Bennison (3-12) who ground down Stirlands.

The Bennisons opened the batting. Matt didn’t last long before Graeme was joined by John Clifton.

Graeme made 38, Geffen fell for nine, one of Nat Clowes’ three victims. John Clifton looked a certainty for a 50 but was run out.

Spicer and Smith started to chase down the remaining runs and Goodwood got over the line in the 38th over.