A night of Guitar Heroes in Crawley

Guitar Heroes

A spokesman said: “We all love a bit of guitar-wielding in a song. It’s iconic, soulful and oh what a beautiful instrument! Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Brian May and Eddie Cochran are amongst many of those who have mastered this magnificent instrument and are covered in this all-out guitarfest.

“The Story of Guitar Heroes has been touring for a number of years in countless theatres across the UK and is proving extremely popular, not only with guitar players and musicians of all abilities, but with people and families of all ages.

“The show moves swiftly through time from the 1950s with artists such as Chuck Berry and Hank Marvin from The Shadows through history including legendary players such as the great Jimmy Page from Led Zeppelin and the electrifying Steve Vai who still rock the world today.

“You will be amazed by how many iconic guitar songs you know. You will be blown away by the spectrum of genres featured. Each time you think all styles have been covered, there is another waiting to surprise you! This all makes for a very dynamic and diverse experience. The show uses more than 30 guitars to recreate the sound”