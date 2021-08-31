Ardingly Choral Society start new season

Ardingly Choral Society

Spokesman John Melvyn Walmsley said: “Determined to keep singing when possible, this has been the longest summer season for Ardingly Choral Society (ACS), culminating in August with a final concert, outdoors at Chiddinglye Byre, to a small select audience of relatives and friends. A selection of madrigals, part songs and choruses from Haydn’s Creation formed the main part of the programme, ending with Goodnight Sweetheart in a close harmony arrangement by the society’s conductor, Robert Hammersley.

“Ardingly Choral Society has the fine reputation of being the longest established choral society in Sussex, founded in 1917. After a very difficult 18 months, ACS is indebted to a very loyal group of singers which has enabled us to sing, when permitted, throughout the pandemic, and of course mostly outdoors, in all weathers!

“Plans are well under way for the new season, starting on Thursday, September 2 in St Wilfrid’s Church Haywards Heath at 7.30pm and thereafter in the Recital Room at Ardingly College. Anyone wishing to come along, firstly for a taster session, and then maybe to join, would be given a very warm welcome.

“Depending on circumstances, it is intended to perform Vivaldi’s joyous Gloria at the ACS annual Remembrance Concert on Saturday, November 13, in aid of the Royal British Legion and the NHS Charities Together supporting workers in the National Health Service and social services. This will be a free concert with a retiring collection for the two charities. The concert will be held in St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath.