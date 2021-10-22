Big-time wrestling comes to Bognor

Nightshade

Spokesman Kris Kay said: “Joint promoters SWF UK and Kapow Wrestling bring their action-packed family show to the Linden Road venue for the very first time and hope for a good attendance so they can bring top-quality wrestling shows to the town on a more regular basis.

“The show offers the opportunity to see live wrestling and join in the fun by booing the bad guys and cheering the good guys and generally letting off steam.”

Kris Kay himself, a 25-year British wrestling veteran, is performing.

Kay made his professional wrestling debut at the age of 14 appearing regularly for promotions in Bognor, Worthing and Brighton areas. Now nearly 40, the Southampton-based hard hitter is winding down his in-ring career and trying to get as many wins as possible to make sure he retires on a high.

“I have been there and done it. I have travelled the world and performed in some excellent venues over the years and in front of hundreds and thousands of crowds. Now it’s time to stay on these shores for my last few years.

“Another top name scheduled to appear is Major Lee Buff. The Bognor-born super soldier can’t wait to come home and said how much it means to him to perform in the town where he was born and spent his childhood. Other stars performing on the night include the current SWF ladies champion Rebel Kinny, Nightshade, Priscilla and the high flying Lionkid.”