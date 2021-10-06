Bognor Regis Music Club offers first live concert since lockdown

Angela Zanders

Spokeswoman Michela Cocolin said: “Following the death of our chairman and dear friend Chris Coote (last year), the club has now moved to the Regis School of Music at 46 Sudley Road. It will remain an independent club, offering around three concerts per term, including professional concerts and performances given by members.

“Non-members are always very welcome to attend any of the events and tickets will be available at the door. We have two new co-chairmen Alison Woodward and William Allenby.”

Alison said: “We are thrilled to be back putting on live classical music at the new home for the Bognor Regis Music Club.

“We would be delighted to welcome a new audience to join our thriving existing membership to hear first-class musicians performing live in Bognor Regis.

“Our first concert will feature the outstanding euphonium soloist Martin Smith accompanied on piano by the excellent Angela Zanders.”

Martin Smith said: “It is a thrill to be performing live at the Bognor Regis Music Club.

“We have a programme that will appeal to all, including works by Stamford, Capuzzi, Gershwin, Rossini and Chopin as well as original lyrical works for the euphonium by leading contemporary composers such as Rodney Newton and Philip Sparke. In addition, we are featuring music by one of the leading female composers, Cecilia McDowall. We look forward to sharing our music with you.”