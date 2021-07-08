Brighton & Hove Pride confirms musicians for summer festival

Hannah Brackenbury

Heather Peace, Duncan James, Polari, Girli, The Cocoa Butter Club, The Glory, Hannah Brackenbury, Bitten Peach and many more will perform at the Ironworks Studios in Brighton this summer.

Paul Kemp, director of Brighton & Hove Pride, said: “This extensive season of smaller LGBTQ+ cultural events supporting LGBTQ+ artists and the wider community will feature a glittering array of showstopping cabaret, comedy, theatre, dance, film, activism and politics, live from the Ironworks Studios in central Brighton. The two-month fiesta promises to be a fantastical, fun and cultural extravaganza with an event for everyone.

“Kicking off with a gala launch night of cabaret, drag and live music hosted by Felix le Freak, the stage is set for upcoming performances from the likes of former Blue member Duncan James, Hannah Brackenbury’s Victorious, the award-winning musical comedy tribute to Victoria Wood; London based electro pop-persona Girli; the UK’s only gender-diverse pan-Asian cabaret collective Bitten Peach; an evening with LGBTQ+ icon Heather Peace; award-winning musical cabaret from Epicene celebrating iconic women in music; the gloriously bonkers, utterly over-the-top, delightful LipSinkers; the award-winning LGBTQ+ one man show Bottom from Willy Hudson and local Brighton hero Boogaloo Stu with his Big Quiffy Bingo and much, much more. The full August programme and tickets are on sale via the Brighton Pride website, with further announcements and September listings to follow soon.”

Paul added: “Although we’ve not been able to deliver our main Pride events for the last two years we are thrilled to be able to adapt to present a local cultural programme that can bring our communities together as well as supporting local LGBTQ+ organisations and community groups who do such essential work all year round.

“We are delighted that Pride at the Ironworks will allow us to continue our fundraising efforts by ensuring that every ticket sold will include a charitable donation to The Brighton Rainbow Fund.

“Brighton & Hove Pride has raised almost one million pounds for local LGBTQ+ and HIV charities, community groups, social impact organisations and cultural activities in Brighton & Hove, helping to make a difference to the lives of hundreds of people in our communities.

“To make the cultural programme accessible to all members of the community, we will be offering a number of discounted tickets for every performance.”