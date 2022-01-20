Burgess Hill Choral Society are recruiting

Burgess Hill Choral Society

Spokeswoman Frances Eales said: “Perhaps you’re an experienced singer or someone who hasn’t sung for a while but would love to start again. Or perhaps you want to explore a different type of music. Well, this season will be perfect for you as we will be singing one of the great pieces of the classical repertoire, the Mozart Requiem.

“Burgess Hill Choral Society is a friendly, lively choir of around 70 singers led by dynamic musical director Michael Stefan Wood, a popular and highly respected member of the local musical community.

“Mike makes rehearsals enjoyable and his leadership, as well as the commitment of choir members, leads to high quality performances. We give two concerts a year, supported by a full orchestra and featuring young professional soloists who are on the threshold of their careers. We have recently emerged from a very positive year, first with virtual and then with live rehearsals, and culminating in a highly successful Christmas concert.”

Recent recruits are enjoying their time with the choir. Alto Hannah said: “It’s reawakened my passion for singing. I love the choir and I love the escape it gives: two hours out of my busy life.”

Soprano Katy agrees: “I love it. It’s great. This is my first choir since school but it’s been really welcoming. I’m a bit of a new singer; the practice materials are really useful and everyone’s helped me.”Yoojung is also new. She’s used to singing in small choirs. “(I have found it) very very enjoyable. I’ve been in choirs before but not this big size.”

Frances added: “In our spring concert we will be singing two requiems: one written by Mozart in 1791, the other (from which we’re singing choruses only) by Karl Jenkins in 2005.

“You are most welcome to come and try a rehearsal before deciding whether to join.

“The term started with weekly virtual rehearsals from Monday, January 17 with the firm intention of switching to in person rehearsals at the United Reformed Church, Burgess Hill as soon as feasible.