Chichester City Band return to the concert platform

Chichester City Band

Spokeswoman Geraldine Burrows said: “Before the Covid lockdown, the Chichester City Band had established a tradition of giving an annual concert at St George’s Church, Cleveland Road, Whyke.

“We are pleased to announce that their long-awaited return to public performance will be taking place on Friday November 12 under the band’s recently appointed new musical director, Alfie Hughes.”

Tickets at £10 (under-18s free) will be on a first come first served basis and available at the door which opens at 7pm.

Arrive early to avoid disappointment.

“This promises to be an exciting musical event, bringing to an end St George’s concerts for 2021.