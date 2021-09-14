Chichester Jazz Club and West Sussex Guitar Club are back

Vida

The jazz club will be in action at The Pallant Suite, Freemason’s Hall, 7 South Pallant, Chichester, PO19 1SY on September 24 when they welcome the Winston Clifford Quartet

Winston Clifford – drums; Denys Baptist – saxophones; Jonathan Gee – piano; and Simon Thorpe – bass offer a special quartet created by Winston to open the club’s “new post-Covid season.”

Spokeswoman Melissa Hauffe said: “Winston is a long-time favourite of CJC and needs no introduction, being one of the finest drummers in the UK.

“Although recently Jonathan has worked extensively internationally, interestingly in the late 90s Jonathan was very busy with his trio featuring Steve Rose on bass and Winston Clifford on drums who were called to play with Joe Lovano for a week at Ronnie Scott’s, Time Out’s Jazz Gig of The Year in 1997.

“From this they became a fixture at the club, playing the trio support sets or with luminaries such as Benny Golson. They recorded three acclaimed albums, including a live set on Ronnie Scott’s label. They also toured Italy and were invited by the British Council to play in Azerbaijan.

“Denys is an amazingly versatile musician and, although his roots are steeped in the jazz tradition, he incorporates ideas from other musical forms and popular culture, producing a repertoire that is contemporary, multi-layered and highly accessible.”

Admission £15 for guests, £8 for members. Students enjoy a special entry price of £5, but this reduces to £3 for student members. For guests only, advance tickets can be bought at Chichester Tourist Information Centre, The Novium, Tower Street – 01243 775888 or www.novium.org/boxoffice. More information about the Club can be found at www.chichesterjazzclub.co.uk. Doors open 6.45pm, music starts at 7.45pm. Licensed bar. Free parking nearby.

Also in action, after 18 months of virtual music performances via their website, West Sussex Guitar Club are inviting music enthusiasts to their first live recital.

Following on from their highly successful and engaging online concert in April 2021, Vida Quartet will once again be taking to the live stage on Saturday, September 18 at 7.30pm at the Regis School of Music, 46 Sudley Road , Bognor Regis, PO21 1ER.

Spokeswoman Teresa Henley said: “Their exciting and ambitious new programme includes compositions by Brazilian composer Sergio Assad and quartet member Chris Stell, an arrangement of Corelli’s Concerto Grosso No 8, Op 6 and the expansive yet macabre Waltz from Khachaturian’s Masquerade Suite.

“Their performance ends with an arrangement of the best known songs from Leonard Bernstein’s immortal West Side Story, available on their instagram page and Facebook under Videos.”

Tickets are available either on the door or from Sasha Levtov (01243 866462 ) or Julie Insull (01243 696762). Admission: £15 (£10 club members); full-time students: half price. Under 18s: free.