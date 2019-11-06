Family fun in the Brighton and Worthing area

The Lady Vanishes

BAFTA-nominated Gwen Taylor and Villain of the Year Andrew Lancel are reunited for the first time since their two years together in Coronation Street as Anne Taylor and her evil son (whom she killed) Frank Foster. Andrew and Gwen are back for The Lady Vanishes at Brighton Theatre Royal, until Saturday November 9, a stage adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lady Vanishes by The Thriller Theatre Company.

When Socialite Iris’ travelling companion disappears, she’s bewildered to find fellow passengers deny ever having seen her. But with the help of musician Max, she turns detective, and together they resolve to solve this perplexing mystery.

Starring alongside Gwen and Andrew are Denis Lill, star of The Royal; Emmerdale and Call the Midwife, actress Scarlett Archer, TV and theatre star Mark Wynter (The Mouse Trap, Witness for Prosecution); and Nicholas Audsley. Tickets available from the venue.

With the successful Ropetackle 2020 appeal, and the funding agreement with Adur Council, having secured Ropetackle’s future, the trustees are inviting its audiences and supporters to contribute to the shaping of the Centre’s future.

Chairman, Martin Allen, said: “With Ropetackle being a community owned and run arts centre, it is important that we obtain feedback both as to our programme and the range of community activities we put on.”

An open meeting is being held at Ropetackle on Monday, November 11 at 7.30 pm (free entry) to provide the opportunity for such feedback and ideas. The night will include a number of speakers. More details from the venue.

Grab Me A Gondola, Please! offers a 1950s celebration, directed and compiled by Simon Gray with performance on November 6, 7, 8 and 9 at 7.30pm in the company of Southwick Opera at the Barn. Spokeswoman Sue Gotham said: “This is a compilation show featuring songs and chorus from musicals and films written in, or inspired by the 1950s, including extracts from our updated version of Gilbert and Sullivan’s The Gondoliers.

“Accompanied by a live band, terrific soloists, and full chorus, Southwick Opera invites you to grab a gondola, get along to the Barn Theatre and allow yourselves to be transported back.”

The Findon Village Firework Fantasia will be on Saturday, November 9.

Gates open at 5pm with fireworks to music at 7pm

Spokeswoman Sadie Rockliffe said: “St John the Baptist CofE School may have fewer than 150 pupils but they certainly know how to put on a good show, especially when it comes to bonfire night.”